Minister Quintin links far-left activists to riots

“Known far-left activists from Secours Rouge and Antifa are infiltrating the demonstrations to make them degenerate into violence,” Belgian Interior Minister Quintin stated.

Investigations have established the infiltration of extreme-left activists into recent demonstrations that descended into severe riots and property damage.

Parliamentary Briefing Details Injured Officers and Minor Perpetrators

Dozens of police officers sustained injuries during the unrest. The disturbances involved young perpetrators, in some cases minors.

Quintin addressed the Interior Affairs Committee in the Chamber of Representatives. He appeared to answer questions from various parliamentary fractions regarding the violent outbreaks.

Far-Left Factions Linked to Riot Tactics and Alibis

According to the minister, law enforcement services identified a link to far-left factions.

“They give young people advice on how to behave towards the police and which alibis to use,” Quintin stated to the committee.

Public Image Release Planned to Identify Masked Rioters

To prosecute offenders effectively, the minister intends to make images of masked, unidentified rioters publicly available.

This measure would allow citizens to assist authorities in tracking down the individuals responsible for the destruction.

Addressing the ‘TikTokization’ of Violence and Parental Accountability

Quintin also raised concerns over what he termed the ‘TikTokization’ of violence. Footage of the riots is shared widely across social media platforms, reaching a broad audience of impressionable youths.

The minister plans to meet with representatives of the Chinese platform shortly to remind them of their responsibility.

Parents of underage rioters must also assume accountability, the MR politician added. “Where are they when their children in the best case throw paving stones and in the worst case launch Molotov cocktails towards the police?”