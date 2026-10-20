Univest: Essen Speciality Films reports Q2 FY27 net loss of rs 0.28 crore

Essen Speciality Films reported a standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore for the quarter ending September 2026, dropping sharply from a net profit of Rs 5.19 crore during the same period last year. Univest reported that the company’s revenue fell 40.21 percent year-on-year to Rs 28.91 crore, signaling severe compression across both top and bottom financial lines.

Standalone Revenue Decline and Profit Compression in Q2 FY27

The latest filing for the July to September 2026 quarter details a stark reversal from the prior year’s performance. Essen Speciality Films recorded Rs 28.91 crore in revenue, marking a substantial drop from the Rs 48.35 crore reported in Q2 FY26. This 40.21 percent reduction serves as the primary driver behind the quarter’s overall financial downturn.

Profitability indicators followed a similarly downward trajectory. The net profit of Rs -0.28 crore contrasts sharply with the Rs 5.19 crore net profit achieved a year earlier. Consequently, the net profit margin contracted to -1.0 percent, down from 10.7 percent in the comparison quarter. Return on equity previously stood at -2.70 percent in FY26.

Essen Speciality Films (SME) – Q2 FY27 Results#Q2Results #Q2FY27 #Essen🔹Financial Highlights- Revenue: ₹28.91 Cr vs ₹48.35 Cr (-40.21% YoY, -8.66% QoQ)- EBITDA: ₹0.58 Cr vs ₹9.45 Cr (-93.81% YoY, +1.40% QoQ)- EBITDA Margin: 2.02% vs 19.54% YoY & 1.82% QoQ- PBT:… — https://x.com/ManuJemini/status/2112561019591819460

Financial Metric Q2 FY27 (Sep 26) Q2 FY26 (Sep 25) YoY Change Revenue Rs 28.91 Cr Rs 48.35 Cr -40.21% Net Profit (PAT) Rs -0.28 Cr Rs 5.19 Cr -105.39%

Operational Losses Highlight Volatility for Plastics Firm

The transition from a profitable quarter to an operational loss highlights acute volatility in sales and earnings for the plastics and speciality films firm.

With no explicit management guidance provided in the October 20, 2026 filing, market participants are left watching subsequent disclosures to determine whether demand stabilizes or if the negative growth trend persists.

📌 Essen Speciality Films Limited informed the exchange about its approval for the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2026. #SME #ESFL 📄🧾 pic.twitter.com/aXdrzUv2WU — https://x.com/nileshkurhade/status/2112541418443190383