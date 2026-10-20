Christina Applegate says testing ruled out MS

Actress and prominent multiple sclerosis advocate Christina Applegate revealed that recent diagnostic testing has ruled out the condition, leaving her without a clear explanation for her severe physical symptoms since 2021. Sharing the news on her podcast “MeSsy,” Applegate noted that advanced evaluations showed she does not have the autoimmune disease.

Since her initial diagnosis, Applegate has faced severe physical decline, stepping away from her role in the Netflix series “Dead to Me,” which concluded its third season in November 2022, as reported by CNN. Discussing the development with co-host Jamie Lynn Sigler and guest Dr. Marwa Kaisey, an associate professor with the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center department of neurology, Applegate explained that the updated findings have not brought physical relief. She continues to experience profound mobility challenges, requiring a wheelchair for medical visits, and remains without an underlying diagnosis for her worsening condition.

Advanced Testing Rules Out Prior Neurological Diagnoses

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

during an episode of the podcast

Diagnostic Exclusion: Advanced testing can successfully rule out prior neurological diagnoses when clinical presentations overlap with other pathologies.

Advanced testing can successfully rule out prior neurological diagnoses when clinical presentations overlap with other pathologies. Symptom Persistence: Receiving a ruling-out of a specific disease does not halt or reverse physical disability; underlying symptoms still require identification.

Receiving a ruling-out of a specific disease does not halt or reverse physical disability; underlying symptoms still require identification. The Misdiagnosis Rate: Academic medical literature indicates that a notable fraction of referred patients do not meet strict criteria for multiple sclerosis.

Applegate described the emotional complexity of her updated status during her return to the “MeSsy” podcast, noting that her medical team delivered the news unexpectedly. “It’s hard to say, but she came into my room and she said, ‘Congratulations, you don’t have MS,'” Applegate recounted, adding that she felt far from celebratory. “I was like, not happy at all. Everybody else was so happy.”

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease wherein the immune system attacks the body’s own healthy cells, affecting the nervous system. For years, this framework accounted for Applegate’s progressive symptoms, which included tingling and numbness in her extremities, balance issues, and difficulty walking.

Photo: yahoo.com

Clinical Parameter Initial Assessment (2021) Current Status Diagnostic Status Multiple Sclerosis (Clinical Diagnosis) Ruled Out via Advanced Testing Mobility Status Severe impairment, wheelchair usage Persistent impairment, ongoing investigation Primary Reference CNN coverage Cedars-Sinai Neurology consultation

The phenomenon of neurological misdiagnosis is documented in clinical literature. Research published in academic neurology journals, such as the study titled “Incidence of multiple sclerosis misdiagnosis in referrals to two academic centers,” highlights that nearly 1 in 5 patients with an MS diagnosis did not fully meet the criteria for the disease. Dr. Marwa Kaisey, an author of that study, addressed the delicate balance of early intervention versus diagnostic precision during the podcast discussion, noting the medical community’s urgency in initiating treatment to preserve long-term function while acknowledging the imperative for absolute diagnostic accuracy.

Applegate Seeks Root Cause of Health Decline

Applegate emphasized that her medical team is initiating a renewed investigation to uncover the root cause of her health decline since 2021. As her doctors pursue further evaluations, the star remains focused on managing her daily challenges while returning to the diagnostic starting point.