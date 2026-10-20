Sony Patent Uses Controller Input to Reduce Frame Generation Latency

Sony is developing a novel frame-generation technique that incorporates player controller inputs alongside traditional image data, according to a recent patent application. This method, called Generation Super Sampling, uses neural networks to predict upcoming camera movements or actions before the GPU finishes rendering the next frame, aiming to tackle the latency penalty inherent in conventional frame interpolation.

How Generation Super Sampling Predicts Future Frames

Traditional frame generation relies entirely on image information that already exists. Systems must wait for rendered frames to pass through motion vectors, depth information, or optical flow before creating an intermediate picture. This introduces a measurable delay between the player’s physical action and the visual response on screen. Sony’s patent outlines a system designed to bypass this waiting period by reading direct input data from the controller.

If a player pushes the right analog stick to the left, the system immediately registers the intent to pan the camera. Neural networks then combine this input signal with existing motion vectors and prior frame data to predict the upcoming visual state. By factoring in what the player intends to do next, the rendering pipeline attempts to generate an intermediate frame ahead of time. This approach targets the fundamental input lag that plagues current frame-interpolation techniques on both consoles and PCs.

PS6 Frame Generation? Sony Patent Points to Controller Input

The Technical Hurdle of Visual Uncertainty

Predicting a frame based on a button press or stick movement introduces a distinct set of rendering errors. A controller input indicates direction and magnitude, but it cannot automatically predict unrendered variables like hidden geometry, complex particle effects, or sudden animation changes. If the game state shifts abruptly or an action resolves differently than the model anticipates, the predicted frame will mismatch the subsequent native frame.

At high refresh rates like 120 Hz or 240 Hz, a mispredicted intermediate frame lasting only a few milliseconds might remain unnoticeable. However, repeated forecasting errors degrade image quality rapidly. Unstable object contours, ghosting, and visible flickering occur when neural networks guess incorrectly. The viability of Generation Super Sampling depends entirely on how effectively the underlying machine learning model handles rendering uncertainty and rapid scene changes.

Sony Integrates Hardware to Improve Frame Prediction

Console ecosystems present an ideal testing ground for input-driven prediction. Sony controls the hardware architecture, the application programming interfaces, and the controller hardware simultaneously. This tight integration allows a proprietary frame-generation model to access deep engine and input data in a way general-purpose PC hardware cannot easily replicate. Sony already applies machine learning to image reconstruction through its PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, making frame prediction a logical technical extension.

Despite these hardware advantages, predicted frames do not alter the underlying simulation rate. An AI-generated frame creates visual smoothness by increasing displayed frames per second, but it does not change how often the CPU updates game physics or processes inputs. The simulation remains tied to its base update frequency. Sony’s patent describes a technical roadmap rather than an officially announced feature for upcoming hardware like a hypothetical PlayStation 6, leaving its eventual product implementation unconfirmed.

Sony Patents "Generation Super Sampling" – Next-Gen Frame Generation with Controller Inputs, Perfect for PS6? https://t.co/plEfbniesI — https://x.com/digitalfoundry/status/2112204651609178445