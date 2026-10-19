Sony files patent for AI frame prediction system

Sony has filed a patent for an artificial intelligence system designed to predict a game’s next frame before the graphics hardware finishes rendering it, aiming to reduce stuttering without adding the latency typically introduced by conventional frame-generation techniques.

Sony Patent Details Frame Prediction Architecture

The system relies on the most recently completed frame, alongside optional recent controller inputs and motion vectors, to generate a predicted frame that is displayed while hardware renders subsequent images. Traditional frame-generation methods generally require two completed frames before interpolating an image between them. Waiting for that second frame adds latency. Sony’s design bypasses this wait by utilizing a single already available frame to predict the next one.

The design incorporates a jointly trained encoder and decoder. The encoder converts a rendered frame into a compact numerical representation known as an embedding. The decoder then processes that embedding to generate a predicted frame. During active gameplay, this AI pipeline runs in parallel with standard graphics hardware. While the hardware renders the next frame, the AI processes the previous one and dispatches its prediction straight to the display buffer.

Motion Vectors and Player Input Drive Predictions

Beyond the preceding frame, the model processes motion vectors that map how individual pixel blocks move across the screen. These vectors indicate object trajectories, while incoming button presses reveal the player’s immediate actions. Combined, these data points supply more context than a static image alone.

Training the network relies on consecutive video frames. Starting with randomly initialized weights, the network ingests one frame, attempts to predict the next, and compares its output against the actual subsequent frame to calculate a loss value. The patent details checking this loss against a threshold during training. Because the video footage itself provides reference images, this training process operates without requiring people to label the material. Additionally, the decoder outputs a greater number of color channels than the encoder receives, enabling the generation of multiple predicted frames simultaneously.

Non-AI Alternative and Unproven Performance Metrics

Alongside the neural network architecture, the patent filing outlines a non-AI alternative that shifts pixel blocks based strictly on motion data to generate synthetic frames without deploying the trained encoder-decoder model. The filing describes maintaining a fixed frame delivery rate without reducing visual quality.

However, the patent includes no performance measurements. Whether the generated frames can actually preserve visual quality remains an open question. The practical test for the technology will be whether the AI model can execute predictions quickly enough to fill rendering gaps when hardware performance dips, a question the patent outlines in theory but leaves unverified in practice.