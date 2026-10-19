Intelligent Scopes Unveils ISC 100 Edge Computing Appliance for Urology AI

Intelligent Scopes Corp unveiled the ISC 100 on October 18, 2026, introducing a self-contained high-performance edge computing appliance designed to sit alongside hospital cystoscopy equipment as a second screen and run urology AI software without replacing existing video towers, according to a GlobeNewswire report.

Edge Computing Architecture on the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Platform

Medical facilities seeking artificial intelligence integration in endoscopy typically confront two choices: purchasing a brand-new video system or waiting out an integration initiative with their current vendor. The ISC 100 bypasses this trade-off. It accepts a feed from the tower’s existing video output, processes the data locally, and displays the results on its own fold-up screen.

Because the device sits outside the primary video path, the clinician’s existing view remains untouched. The primary display chain is not modified.

The hardware runs on the NVIDIA Jetson Orin platform. This edge computing architecture allows software devices such as Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), Computer-Aided Detection (CADe), and Computer-Aided Diagnosis (CADx) to run entirely on the device without requiring a cloud connection.

Keeping inference on the device was a design decision. Processing the video feed where it is captured minimizes latency and ensures that patient video remains inside the hospital.

“Every cystoscopy suite already has a tower. We did not want to ask anyone to replace it, rewire it or wait for an IT project,” said Chetan Baxi, Chief Executive Officer of Intelligent Scopes. “The ISC 100 goes next to it, connects, and runs. Software is what we build. The ISC 100 is simply the fastest way to get it into the room. It installs the way a monitor does: plug it in and switch it on.”

Plug-and-Play Hardware Specifications and Deployment

The physical installation requires two connections: the tower’s existing video output and power. The system requires no IT integration, no network connection, and no changes to the tower.

The unit features a 5.5-inch AMOLED touchscreen on a fold-flat hinge. Alongside the live processing capabilities, the device performs dual recording. It captures both the original endoscopy feed and the processed view, device encrypted.

Intelligent Scopes Corp designed the platform to host additional ISC software devices as each completes regulatory review. Built to be hardware-independent, these software products and devices operate on alternative qualified platforms, which encompass partner endoscopy systems.

“The ISC 100 has been designed to integrate seamlessly into existing cystoscopy suites, working alongside the towers and equipment that clinicians already use every day,” said Dr Rajesh Nair, Chief Medical Officer of Intelligent Scopes. “Its compact, portable form factor allows rapid deployment across different clinical settings, while its manufacturer-agnostic design means hospitals are not tied to a specific endoscopy vendor.”

Regulatory Clearances and Current Market Availability

CystoSmart™, ISC’s computer-aided detection software for white-light diagnostic cystoscopy, serves as the initial software device running on the ISC 100.

Regulatory approval statuses vary by jurisdiction:

Brazil: Cleared by ANVISA; available for order.

Cleared by ANVISA; available for order. Singapore: Cleared by HSA; available for order.

Cleared by HSA; available for order. United States, Europe, United Kingdom, Australia: FDA De Novo, CE, UKCA, and TGA are pending.

ISC is currently welcoming non-binding expressions of interest from urology departments and distribution partners for regions where regulatory clearance remains pending, with product delivery slated to occur after authorization is secured in each respective market.