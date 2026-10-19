Howie Miller Uses Comedy to Confront Racism

Edmonton comedian Howie Miller is utilizing stand-up comedy to confront racism, challenge stereotypes, and advocate for broader Indigenous representation across mainstream media landscapes.

As reported by Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Chevi Rabbit for ANNews, Miller’s career spans local club stages, corporate events, and major festival appearances, all while pushing the entertainment industry to move past narrow roles.

From The Sixties Scoop to the Edmonton Comedy Scene

Born and raised in Edmonton and originally from Paul Band near Wabamun Lake, Miller was adopted during the Sixties Scoop. He reconnected with his Indigenous family in his early twenties. During his high school years, he discovered an early talent for mimicry, accents, and performance that naturally drew positive attention.

“It was really in high school where I sort of developed a sense of humor and the art of mimicry,” Miller told ANNews. “It was very easy for me to articulate in accents and mimic things, and I got a great amount of pleasure of that, and that got attention to me, positive attention.”

As he transitioned into adulthood, financial responsibilities sharpened his focus. “And then it just sort of fell into, like, I really need to get good at this because I have a family to support,” he explained. Early professional opportunities arrived through Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Club, providing a foundational platform in Canadian comedy when few Indigenous performers were visible.

Career Milestone / Era Context & Venue Significance Early Career Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Club Provided experience, helped build an audience, and established his name. Major Venue Performance Canadian Country Music Awards (Rexall Place, Edmonton) Performed for 25,000 people in his hometown venue. International Appearances Shows in the United States with Howie Mandel Provided opportunities to perform with a fellow comedian.

Confronting Prejudice Through Humor

Rather than avoiding sensitive societal issues, Miller integrated his personal encounters with racism and prejudice across Alberta and British Columbia directly into his material. He views stand-up as a mechanism to discuss topics that are frequently sidelined in everyday discourse.

“That was always the underlying tone of my sense of humor, was to bring to light the situations that Indigenous people face in this country: racism, ignorance, you know, prejudice, whatever you want to call it,” Miller stated. “There’s a lot of it that we have to experience daily, and many people don’t know that, or they don’t realize it. So, if I can bring that to light in a humorous way, it’s sort of, you know, brushing off the dust off, because it’s something we don’t talk about.”

That cultural mission extends beyond the punchline. Miller emphasizes the urgent necessity of multi-dimensional visibility in media. “We need our faces in mainstream media more and more, and not so much riding around on horses or drunk on a reservation,” Miller noted. “We need to be doctors, lawyers, scientists, astronauts, everything, because that’s what we are.”

Building a Path for the Next Generation of Indigenous Performers

When Miller launched his stand-up career, there were only about four or five Indigenous entertainers or comedians working across Canada. Today, observing vibrant open mics and comedy clubs filled with new Indigenous talent brings him profound satisfaction.

Describing his role in shaping the modern comedy pipeline, Miller offered a distinct metaphor: “Not to say that I had anything to do with that, but, you know, I always tell people I’m like a Kool-Aid man. I’m like the Indigenous Kool-Aid man. I crash through the wall, I make a big hole, and I want people to follow me.”

Howie Miller at the Winnipeg Comedy Festival – Native Comedian

For aspiring Indigenous artists entering creative industries, Miller stresses that self-assurance is the fundamental starting point. “Confidence. Absolute 100% confidence. Confidence in yourself, confidence in what you’re saying,” he advised. He acknowledges that cultivating that inner resilience is difficult given historical and personal trauma, but maintains that absolute trust in one’s voice remains essential.

Outside of his work on stage, Miller points to his personal life as a source of pride. “I’m very proud of my four sons,” he reflected. “They are in their careers. Some of them are in the entertainment or arts field. They are excelling, and they’re just amazing. The four sons are just, you know, they’re my four warriors. And I’m very happy and proud of them.”