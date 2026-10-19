Toxteth Mural Honors ‘Forgotten Sixth Beatle’ Lord Woodbine

Harold Adolphus Phillips, widely remembered as the forgotten sixth Beatle, is being honoured with a community mural in Liverpool’s Toxteth area. Unveiled at Hillaby Close at 14:00 BST, the artwork celebrates the Trinidadian calypsonian, steelpan player, and pre-fame manager who helped shape the Fab Four’s early musical journey, bbc.com reported.

Unveiling the Liverpool 8 Cultural Landmark

The Honoree: Harold Adolphus Phillips, known as Lord Woodbine, arrived in England as a Windrush generation member in 1948 after serving in the Royal Air Force.

Harold Adolphus Phillips, known as Lord Woodbine, arrived in England as a Windrush generation member in 1948 after serving in the Royal Air Force. The Artwork: Painted by local artist John Culshaw, the mural is commissioned by the charity Mandela8 to spotlight black and Caribbean community role models.

Painted by local artist John Culshaw, the mural is commissioned by the charity Mandela8 to spotlight black and Caribbean community role models. The Legacy: Alongside promoting early gigs, Woodbine famously drove The Beatles to Hamburg in 1960 and performed alongside them before tragically dying in a 2000 house fire.

Unveiling Lord Woodbine at Hillaby Close

The community gathering at Hillaby Close marks the culmination of an 18-month project led by the local charity Mandela8. Sonia Bassey MBE, chair of Mandela8, noted that the tribute has been a long time coming. “To finally see Lord Woodbine take his rightful place in the landscape of our city is incredibly significant,” Bassey said, pointing out that contributions from Liverpool 8 have remained largely invisible in mainstream narratives of the city’s musical history.

A new mural celebrating Lord Woodbine, an influential figure in Liverpool’s music history and an early mentor to The Beatles, is set to be unveiled in Toxteth later this month. 🎨Read more in the comments… pic.twitter.com/TD36wItXEA — https://x.com/scousescene/status/2108618747527262557

The mural depicts a man whose life bridges post-war Caribbean migration and the genesis of British rock and roll. Arriving in the UK in 1948, Phillips established himself as a musical pioneer. He introduced calypso and steelpan sounds to wider British audiences through ensembles such as Lord Woodbine and his Trinidadians and the All-Caribbean Steel Band, according to mandela8.org.uk.

Shaping the Fab Four Before Global Fame

Long before Beatlemania swept the globe, Phillips partnered with club owner Allan Williams to manage and promote the nascent band. His involvement went far beyond mere logistics. In 1960, Woodbine drove the young musicians to Germany, securing their legendary residency in Hamburg where he also took the stage with them.

Despite his foundational role in the group’s early trajectory, Phillips famously preferred a modest life over chasing financial exploitation or personal notoriety connected to The Fab Four’s massive later success. His quiet dignity and cultural impact left an indelible mark on Liverpool 8.

Project Detail Fact Artist John Culshaw Commissioning Organization Mandela8 Location Hillaby Close, Toxteth (Liverpool 8) Key Collaborators & Funders Liverpool City Region Combined Authority Mayor’s Fund, Liverpool BID, Northern Roots, Riverside Group

Honouring the Unsung Heroes of Liverpool 8

The artwork joins a growing collection across the city designed to re-write Liverpool’s visual and cultural landscape. Previous installations by Mandela8 celebrate LFC’s first black player Howard Gayle, photographer Leroy Cooper, swimming hero James Clarke, and Nelson Mandela, bbc.com reported.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, emphasized the broader historical correction the artwork represents. “His contribution to our city’s music scene, and to the story of The Beatles, has been hugely important, yet for far too long his name hasn’t had the recognition it deserves,” Rotheram noted, as cited by mandela8.org.uk.

Carol Phillips, the musician’s daughter, views the installation as a gateway for broader cultural visibility. “We hope it will be a catalyst for the celebration and visibility of the Liverpool 8 music scene and the contributions musicians like my Dad made,” she stated.