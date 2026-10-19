Home » Entertainment » Julia Louis-Dreyfus Stars in Other Desert Cities on Broadway Julia Louis-Dreyfus Stars in Other Desert Cities on Broadway Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Ed Harris head a high-wattage cast in a Broadway revival of Jon Robin Baitz’s family drama Other Desert Cities, which opened at the Hudson Theatre on October 18, 2026, running through January 17, 2027. Fifteen years after its premiere at Lincoln Center Theater and subsequent Broadway transfer, Jon Robin Baitz’s Pulitzer finalist Other Desert Cities has returned to New York. The Christmas Eve 2004 Palm Springs family reunion drama is filling houses at the Hudson Theatre with an all-star ensemble that boasts television comedy royalty alongside seasoned stage veterans. Star-Studded Cast Takes Over the Hudson Theatre The high-profile revival features Julia Louis-Dreyfus making her Broadway debut as Polly Wyeth, the acidulous matriarch of a wealthy Republican dynasty. She stars alongside Ed Harris as her husband, Lyman, a former film actor turned GOP ambassador. Allison Janney plays Polly’s sharp-tongued sister, Silda, who is recovering from alcoholism in the Wyeth home. Lily Rabe stars as eldest daughter Brooke, while Stranger Things star Joe Keery rounds out the family in his own Broadway debut as younger brother Trip. 'Other Desert Cities' Broadway Review: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris and Allison Janney Lead a Resounding Family Drama https://t.co/1zjPp7w2Nm — https://x.com/Variety/status/2112031014625185983 The production is presented by producers Bad Robot Live, ATG Productions, and Gavin Kalin Productions, with casting by Jim Carnahan. Directed by John Benjamin Hickey—whose previous Broadway directing credit was Plaza Suite—the staging features scenic design by Scott Pask, costumes by Tom Broecker, lighting by Natasha Katz, and hair-and-wig design by Robert Pickens. The performance runs for two hours and thirty minutes, including an intermission. But behind the sun-drenched midcentury modern aesthetic, old wounds quickly reopen when Brooke arrives with an unwelcome holiday surprise. Memoir Manuscripts and Family Secrets The plot centers on Brooke’s forthcoming memoir manuscript detailing the radicalization and suicide of her older brother, Henry, who took his own life after a radical underground movement attack left one person dead. The revelation of the tell-all book shatters the family’s fragile peace, igniting intense ideological clashes between conservative parents and their left-leaning children. Photo: The Hollywood Reporter

Please take me seriously. Polly Wyeth, via WSJ

That plea from Louis-Dreyfus anchors a performance that reviewers find complex. While the production delivers plenty of sharp laughs—with Louis-Dreyfus commanding rapid-fire delivery on lines like this water needs vodka for flavor —critics note the tonal tightrope between light comedy and heavy domestic melodrama. Variety praised the cast for shifting effortlessly from quippy wit, including Polly’s assertion that sarcasm is the purview of teenagers and homosexuals (or as Variety separately notes, only for teenagers and homosexuals ), to heartbreaking volatility.

Dynamic Pricing and Broadway Ticket Realities

As a hot ticket in Times Square, the star-driven revival commands premium prices, with tickets running up to $800 in some offerings. Time Out Worldwide reported that front-row seats for a Saturday performance cost $1,342.88—which includes a $143.88 online service fee—while balcony seats at the very back run $446.88. Those rates reflect dynamic pricing adjustments based on market demand at the Hudson Theatre on West 44th Street in New York City, where the limited engagement is scheduled to run through January 17, 2027.

Photo: WSJ

Marina Collins - Entertainment Editor

Senior Editor, Entertainment Marina is a celebrated pop culture columnist and recipient of multiple media awards. She curates engaging stories about film, music, television, and celebrity news, always with a fresh and authoritative voice.

Close