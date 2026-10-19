Miami No. 1 and BYU No. 2 After Historic College Football Chaos

College football’s latest AP Top 25 poll has reshaped the national landscape, pushing the Miami Hurricanes to the No. 1 spot for the first time since 2002 while elevating BYU to No. 2. The shift follows a chaotic weekend of upsets that saw five of the top seven teams in the country fall on the same weekend—a first in the 90-year history of the Associated Press poll.

Miami secured the top ranking after surviving a tense double-overtime victory against rival Florida State to keep its unbeaten record intact. The Hurricanes, who last held the No. 1 ranking when the 2002 season ended in the national championship game, pulled in 40 of the 70 first-place votes from the media panel. They edged out BYU by just 22 points in the voting tally, setting up a tightly bunched top three that includes Ohio State.

Chaos at the Top Shakes the Poll

The turbulent week dismantled the upper tier of college football, knocking off multiple front-runners and unseating Georgia from the top spot after just one week. The Bulldogs dropped to No. 5 following a home loss to Auburn, making them the second No. 1 team in two weeks to fall to an unranked opponent, following Texas the prior week. Meanwhile, BYU orchestrated a 28-24 thriller against Notre Dame as a 10.5-point underdog, capturing the Cougars’ highest ranking since their 1984 national championship season and pushing them to 6-0 for the third straight year.

Despite the widespread carnage, a wholesale shake-up of the top 10 did not happen because programs like Notre Dame, Georgia, and No. 6 Indiana had built-up capital through strong 6-0 starts. Indiana’s lone defeat came at home against Ohio State, keeping the Hoosiers positioned ahead of Mississippi, Texas Tech, UCLA, and Utah. Further down the ballot, Alabama dropped seven spots to No. 13 after a loss at Tennessee, while Texas plummeted 12 rungs to No. 19 following a home defeat against Florida.

Conference Breakdown and Historic Shifts

The reshuffled rankings highlight a realignment of power across conferences, leaving the SEC with nine ranked teams led by No. 5 Georgia, while the Big Ten places six programs in the Top 25. The Big 12 accounts for five ranked squads, the ACC features three, the Pac-12 claims one, and Notre Dame stands alone as an independent.

AP Top 25 Power Conference Representation Conference Ranked Teams Notable Programs SEC 9 Georgia (No. 5), Mississippi (No. 7), Alabama (No. 13), Texas (No. 19) Big Ten 6 Ohio State (No. 3), Indiana (No. 6), UCLA (No. 9) Big 12 5 BYU (No. 2), Texas Tech (No. 8), Utah (No. 10) ACC 3 Miami (No. 1), Wake Forest (No. 17), SMU (No. 23)

The poll movement also marks historical milestones for several programs. Miami stands as the first No. 1 team from the Atlantic Coast Conference since Clemson in 2020. Since their championship season 42 years ago, the Cougars hadn’t been higher than No. 4 in a poll or in the top five since 1996. Additionally, UCLA matched its highest ranking since 2022 at No. 9, and Houston climbed to No. 14, marking its best position since reaching No. 11 at midseason in 2016.

Upcoming Matchups and Key Tests

As the schedule moves forward, the newly crowned top-ranked Hurricanes prepare to host unranked Pittsburgh. Elsewhere in the Top 25, attention turns to key conference battles that will test the durability of the current standings.

No. 7 Mississippi travels to face No. 19 Texas as the Rebels look to build on consecutive dominant victories over Vanderbilt and Missouri after rebounding from an earlier loss to Florida. The Longhorns enter the contest looking to steady their offense. Meanwhile, No. 14 Houston visits No. 10 Utah, with the Cougars seeking another signature win against a ranked opponent as the unbeaten Utes defend their home turf.