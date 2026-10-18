Inter Miami Defeats New York City FC Led by Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi scored two goals in four minutes to power Inter Miami past Atlanta United 3-1 on October 17, 2026, extending his lead as the top scorer in Major League Soccer with 25 goals this season as the club prepares for the upcoming playoffs.

Lionel Messi Delivers a Four-Minute Double in Atlanta

The visiting side broke open a tight match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during a blistering second-half sequence. Germán Berterame had staked Inter Miami to a one-goal advantage just before halftime, finishing off the opening period with the visitors in front. But the match belonged entirely to the veteran Argentine captain after the break.

At the 56th minute mark, the forward initiated an individual run from near the halfway line, weaving past defenders before sliding a low left-footed shot into the net. Just four minutes later, a swift counterattack sparked by Luis Suárez allowed Messi to collect a clever outside-of-the-foot pass, dismantle the remaining defensive cover with quick footwork, and secure his brace.

Although Atlanta United managed a late response through Fafà Picault shortly before full-time, the effort proved purely consolation as Inter Miami comfortably coasted to the 3-1 final score.

Chasing Milestone Records and MLS Dominance

The multi-goal performance pushes Messi to 25 goals in domestic competition this season, keeping him firmly atop the league scoring charts well ahead of Petar Musa of Dallas and Milan Iloski of Philadelphia, who each sit at 19 goals. Furthermore, the milestone tallies bring his overall career count to 936 goals for club and country, moving him 64 goals away from the coveted 1,000-goal threshold.

🔥 INTER MIAMI OFFICIAL LINEUP! 🔥🇺🇸 MLS MATCHDAY 30🩷 Inter Miami vs New York City FC 🗽🇦🇷 LIONEL MESSI STARTS! 🐐🏟️ Nu Stadium🕢 7:30 PM ET🔥 MESSI • SUÁREZ • DE PAUL • CASEMIRO — ALL START!Can Inter Miami get another big win tonight? 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/C92qsApBbQ — https://x.com/THEFOOTBALL_0FI/status/2110504749850353747

Operating under a contract running through December 2028, the 39-year-old forward has redirected his complete focus toward domestic play following his recent international retirement from the Argentina national team after a final friendly against Benin.

Photo: Bfmtv

The captain has continued to cement his status as a premier creator and finisher. His current output anchors the reigning champions near the summit of the standings. Before joining up for the recent road fixture in Georgia, the squad also reflected on earlier matches, including a 4-0 defeat of DC United where Suárez and Messi similarly dominated proceedings.

Reflecting on the broader structural goals of the franchise, Gonzalez has emphasized the ongoing collective progress required to sustain success. Reaching the postseason was an initial objective for the organization, yet continuous improvement in training remains vital to maintaining high standards. Teammates frequently offer support and protection for the talismanic forward, whose physical management and fitness levels continue to dictate his availability.

Player Club MLS Goals Lionel Messi Inter Miami 25 Petar Musa Dallas 19 Milan Iloski Philadelphia 19

Playoff Outlook for Inter Miami

Occupying the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings, Inter Miami has already secured its qualification for the postseason. The team is actively looking to defend the MLS Cup title secured during the 2025 campaign, with upcoming fixtures directing the squad toward a matchup against the New York Red Bulls.

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Trailing Nashville SC in the overall league table, the Florida franchise aims to tighten its defensive discipline during the remaining weeks of the regular schedule. Midfield adjustments have occasionally been necessary due to absences, such as Maxi Moralez being sidelined for certain fixtures. Nonetheless, the depth of the roster provides stability as the group prepares for the knockout rounds.