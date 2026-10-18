SCORE and Charleston Waterkeeper Build Wire Reefs for Oysters

Volunteers are teaming up with Charleston Waterkeeper to construct Manufactured Wire Reefs designed to attract oyster larvae.

Building Manufactured Wire Reefs

The hands-on restoration effort focuses on building Manufactured Wire Reefs, which serve as a stable foundation for free-floating larvae. Organized through a partnership with SCORE, the project brings community members directly into the conservation process.

Participants use pneumatic air tools to cut, bend, and fasten galvanized wire into sturdy reef frameworks. Once the wire structures are shaped, workers shovel recycled oyster shells into buckets and pack them tightly inside the wire cages.

Deployment and Recruitment

These completed reefs are subsequently deployed in local waters to attract oyster larvae seeking a permanent habitat, a crucial ecological phase known in marine science as recruitment.

Because manual shell handling requires heavy lifting and physical stamina, organizers rotate tasks among volunteers to manage the workload.

Logistics and Site Safety

To ensure a smooth operation, planners supply all necessary safety gear, bug spray, and drinking water, alongside an on-site hydration refill station. However, participants must meet specific safety and physical requirements before heading into the field.

Volunteers are required to sign a waiver prior to participation. The minimum age for attendees is 14 years old, though a parent or guardian must digitally sign a minor waiver in advance.

Gear and Physical Requirements

Due to the demanding nature of the work, participants must feel comfortable lifting heavy objects weighing between 20 and 40 pounds and handling strenuous outdoor tasks in summer conditions.

Strict footwear rules mandate closed-toe shoes—specifically boots or old sneakers—with no Crocs, water shoes, or exposed skin permitted. Organizers also advise wearing durable clothing that can get dirty and bringing a reusable water bottle.

Registration and Onboarding

Detailed step-by-step registration guidelines are available for both team leads and individual members through the main event portal, where users can also access troubleshooting FAQs for account creation.