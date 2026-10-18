Highlights and Standouts at the 2026 National Charro Championship in San Luis Potosí

During the eighth day of the LXXXII Congreso y Campeonato Nacional Charro San Luis Potosí 2026 “Andrés ‘Nito’ Aceves” at the Arena Potosí, the Hidalgo-based squad Regionales de Progreso “Gallo de Oro” posted 313 points in the AAA division, securing the fourth position in their category, as Plano Informativo reported.

The Bottom Line

Regional squad Regionales de Progreso “Gallo de Oro” climbed to fourth place in the AAA division with their 313-point performance on Friday, October 16, 2026.

The team’s routine featured a 40-point cala de caballo by Fernando Hernández Gil and two piales worth 42 points by Benito Cerón Alamilla.

State rivals Chalco 36 of the Estado de México broke into the top tier of the AA division with 309 points during the Thursday evening matches.

High Scores Shake the AAA Division Standings

The intense competition at the Arena Potosí delivered significant movement across the upper tier of the tournament’s leaderboard. On Friday afternoon, Regionales de Progreso “Gallo de Oro” delivered a commanding performance that safely placed them in fourth overall within the AAA division. According to San Luis Hoy, their score of 313 points outpaced competitors like Regionales de la Villa “HM”, who finished close behind with 298 units to take fifth place, and Rancho Los Toriles of Nayarit, which closed out with 212 points.

The leaderboard remains fiercely competitive at the top. Defending champions El Soyate of Zacatecas continue to set the benchmark with an imposing 423 points, trailed by Rancho El Secreto TCA with 372 and Charros de Huichapan with 317 units. The entry of Gallo de Oro into the fourth spot compresses the top tier heading into the latter stages of the championship.

Detailed Breakdown of the Gallo de Oro Routine

The winning charge by Regionales de Progreso “Gallo de Oro” was built on early technical execution across multiple events. Fernando Hernández Gil opened the action for the Hidalgo squad with a cala de caballo yielding 40 points. Benito Cerón Alamilla followed by landing two piales en el lienzo for an additional 42 points. The team then dominated the coleadero with 98 total units, featuring 37 from Benito Cerón Alamilla, 31 from Benito, and 30 from Alejandro Cerón Prado.

Despite dropping points in the bull riding event, the team recovered during the terna in the ruedo. Omar Martínez Mera contributed a 23-point lazo cabecero, while Luis Ricardo Pérez Conde added an 11-point pial floreado to complete the task. Rodrigo Segovia Martínez secured 10 points in the mare riding. Martínez Mera then executed three successful manganas a pie worth 70 points, complemented by a single mangana a caballo of 20 points from Pérez Conde. Although they fell short on the final paso de la muerte, the accumulated total reached 313 points.

Chalco 36 Rises in the AA Division

Earlier in the week, the tournament saw parallel breakthroughs in the AA division. Plano Informativo detailed that the mexiquense squad Chalco 36 surpassed the excellence barrier during the Thursday night session with 309 points. Celestino Galindo Moreno initiated their run with a 31-point cala de caballo, supported by a 19-point pial from Luis Adrián Aboytes Santillán and 61 points from the coleadero.

Though held scoreless in the bull riding, Chalco 36 stabilized through Daniel Alejandro Mendoza Velázquez’s 30-point lazo cabecero and Sergio Mendoza Alfaro’s 25-point pial in the terna. A late surge of manganas—featuring three successful attempts a pie by Aboytes Santillán for 71 points and three a caballo by Mendoza for 74 points—cemented their jump to sixth place in the AA standings.

Escaramuzas Standings Shift in San Luis Potosí

The women’s equestrian division also witnessed high-scoring routines that rearranged the classification table. Rancho San Juan of Zacatecas performed a routine evaluated at 316.00 points, while Flor de San Juan of Hidalgo followed closely with 315.50 units. These scores positioned them in the eighth and ninth spots overall, securing vital slots in the upcoming semifinal zones. Meanwhile, the overall escaramuza table continues to be led by Reencuentro of Chihuahua with 332.50 points, Charra de Monterrey with 322.50, and La Victoria de Jalisco with 321.00 points.