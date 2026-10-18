DJ Lucas Reunites Western Mass Collective Dark World

Ten years ago this month, the Western Massachusetts musical collective Dark World appeared on the cover of The FADER, marking a peak moment for a niche, non-urban assortment of rappers, singers, guitarists, and producers who had built a following through disarming YouTube videos and a do-it-yourself ethos.

The Bottom Line

Dark World was founded in the early 2010s by Lucas Kendall, known as DJ Lucas, alongside his brother Dana and friend Chris Wardlaw from their days playing in a rock band called Worm.

At its height, the loose collective boasted more than a dozen artists, including notable names like LUCY (Cooper B. Handy) and Sen Morimoto.

A decade after their FADER cover, many core members have departed to pursue independent releases while others have transitioned away from music.

The Origins of Dark World and DJ Lucas

Originally, Dark World took shape as a casual circle of pals who enjoyed spending time and creating songs together in Western Massachusetts. Founded in the early 2010s by Lucas Kendall, who went by the stage name DJ Lucas, the collective originated from a rock band called Worm that Kendall played in with his brother Dana and friend Chris Wardlaw.

the dj lucas shit crazy bc those allegations have been out for yearssss and everybody just ignores them and moves on — https://x.com/billdifferen/status/1782805738995196243

That initial formlessness allowed a wide range of styles and approaches to blossom under the collective’s umbrella. The group achieved a sort of semi-notoriety among the seriously tapped-in through their disarming YouTube videos. It helped that their music really slapped.

Inside the Collective and Its Roster

At the height of its creative output, Dark World featured more than a dozen artists in its ranks. The roster expanded to include distinct talents like LUCY (Cooper B. Handy) and Sen Morimoto.

The collective’s visibility culminated when the group appeared on the cover of The FADER.

Where the Artists Are a Decade Later

Many of the artists associated with the buzziest era of Dark World have since departed from the collective. Plenty of those former members are still putting out new releases.

Meanwhile, some individuals appear to have left the industry behind altogether, leaving their current endeavors largely unknown.