Prabhas’ Spirit Postponed to Diwali 2027 to Clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana 2

Prabhas and Ranbir Kapoor are heading for a major box-office clash on October 29, 2027, as Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action drama Spirit locks in its theatrical release for Diwali, matching the scheduled arrival of Nitesh Tiwari’s epic sequel Ramayana Part 2.

The Box Office Collision

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga scheduled Spirit for October 29, 2027, moving the Prabhas starrer from its initial March 2027 window and setting up a clash with Ramayana 2.

The revised date places Spirit directly opposite Ramayana Part 2, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, which is also eyeing a Diwali 2027 release window following the debut of the first installment on November 5.

Industry observers note that both filmmakers share close creative ties, as Vanga directed Kapoor in the 2023 blockbuster Animal, leading to speculation that adjustments might occur before the theatrical debuts.

Production Scale and Cast Details

The financial scale behind the Diwali 2027 showdown involves two of the most heavily capitalized projects in modern Indian cinema. According to industry estimates, Spirit carries a production budget ranging between ₹400 crore and ₹500 crore, while the Ramayana enterprise as a whole spans an estimated ₹4,000 crore.

SPIRIT vs RAMAYANA PART 2 Prabhas x Sandeep Reddy Vanga could be a deadly combination but clashing with Ramayana Part 2 on Diwali 2027 might be a massive mistake 💀Ramayana carries the power of Indian mythology and massive family audience appeal while Spirit promises raw… pic.twitter.com/mxxiGNoLyN — https://x.com/ftnewsdaily/status/2111710469174288477

Photo: The Indian Express

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s cop action drama features Prabhas in the role of a hot-headed IPS officer, supported by an ensemble cast that includes Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana, and Aishwarya Desai. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga under T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, with plans for a multi-language rollout spanning Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Japanese, Mandarin, and Korean.

Film Title Lead Actor Director Scheduled Release Spirit Prabhas Sandeep Reddy Vanga October 29, 2027 (Diwali) Ramayana Part 2 Ranbir Kapoor Nitesh Tiwari Diwali 2027

Release Adjustments and Open Questions

The scheduling landscape for both tentpole features remains fluid. While the first part of Nitesh Tiwari’s epic is set for a November 5 arrival, the makers have not yet locked a specific calendar date for the sequel, leaving the exact duration of the gap between the two competing Diwali releases unconfirmed.

Photo: Telegraph India

Furthermore, it remains to be seen whether either studio will alter its release calendar to dodge a direct weekend face-off. Previous shifts—such as Spirit vacating its initial March 2027 slot and stepping away from an Eid collision with Salman Khan—demonstrate that producers are actively managing release density as the theatrical windows approach.