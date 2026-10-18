Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 starts Sunday

The 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show kicks off in Chile this Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 20:30 hours, with a pre-show Pink Carpet starting at 19:00 hours. Broadcast live and completely free from the Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, the global lingerie runway can be viewed via the official Victoria’s Secret YouTube channel, Instagram, and TikTok accounts.

The Show at a Glance

Date and Time in Chile: Sunday, October 18, 2026, starting at 20:30 hours, preceded by the Pink Carpet at 19:00 hours.

Sunday, October 18, 2026, starting at 20:30 hours, preceded by the Pink Carpet at 19:00 hours. Streaming Details: Free live transmission available globally on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Free live transmission available globally on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Location and Lineup: Hosted at Sony Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, featuring musical performances exclusively by women and the return of iconic supermodels.

Returning to the West Coast After Nearly Two Decades

The iconic lingerie brand is shifting its geographic footprint once again. After holding two consecutive editions in New York following its 2024 return, the spectacle relocates to the Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California. Creative director Adam Selman pointed out that securing a suitable venue in New York had proved complicated for the format sought. The last time the City of Angels hosted the spectacle was in 2007.

The return to California brings a distinct generational mix to the runway. Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio is returning to mark her 20th participation in the show, a feat celebrated by the brand with a special arrangement of commemorative balloons. Ambrosio joins an extensive roster of returning veterans and contemporary fashion icons that includes Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Ashley Graham, Alex Consani, and Paloma Elsesser, alongside international faces like Imaan Hammam, Anok Yai, Joan Smalls, and Liu Wen.

All-Female Musical Lineup and the Angels Among Us Finale

Beyond the traditional wings and high-production staging, the 2026 edition relies heavily on a musical roster composed entirely of women. The live entertainment will feature performances by Tate McRae, Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Moroney, and the group KATSEYE. While the exact running order of the artists alongside the models remains unconfirmed, the collective lineup guarantees a high-energy soundtrack for the Culver City soundstages.

Photo: El Universo

The broadcast also serves as the climax for the brand’s digital competition, Angels Among Us. Culminating a massive talent search that gathered over 100,000 applications with open castings across Chicago, Houston, Miami, and Los Angeles, the final three contestants—Andreína Martínez Fournier from the Dominican Republic, Solange Omon from Cameroon, and Tatyana Tinsley from the United States—will discover who secures a formal contract with IMG Models and a coveted spot on the runway.

Event Detail Specification Date Sunday, October 18, 2026 Broadcast Time (Chile) 20:30 hours (Pink Carpet at 19:00 hours) Venue Sony Pictures Studios, Culver City, California Streaming Platforms YouTube, Instagram, TikTok (Free) Musical Acts Tate McRae, Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Moroney, KATSEYE

Streaming Logistics and Global Accessibility

Victoria’s Secret bypasses traditional television networks for this iteration. Viewers across Chile can access the entire event without a subscription paywall. By utilizing YouTube alongside TikTok and Instagram, the company targets digital demographics who consume fashion media primarily through live social streams.

Photo: Canal 13

As the production gets underway in Culver City, the spotlight remains firmly on how this hybrid format—combining legacy supermodels, an all-female concert lineup, and a reality-style model search winner—translates to digital engagement. Fans tuning in this Sunday will witness whether the West Coast revival successfully revitalizes the brand’s cultural footprint for a new generation of digital-first consumers.