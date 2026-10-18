Total Solar Eclipse Set for August 2, 2027

The Six-Minute Totality Heading Toward the Century Record on August 2, 2027

The total solar eclipse of the 21st century will darken skies on August 2, 2027, bringing a maximum totality duration of six minutes and 23 seconds, according to data. NASA data cited by detikcom shows this span dwarfs the two-minute and 18-second duration of the 2026 total eclipse and outlasts the four-minute and 28-second North American event from April 2024. Observers across a wide geographic corridor will experience a sudden daytime blackout as the Moon completely obscures the solar disc.

The Path Across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East

The eclipse path spans up to 258 kilometers wide, crossing the Atlantic Ocean, southern Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East, according to Space data reported by CNBC Indonesia. CNBC Indonesia noted that the path of totality crosses Spain, Morocco, Aljazair, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Somalia, and the Chagos Islands. CNN Indonesia reported that cities situated directly within this trajectory include Cadiz and Malaga in Spain, Tangier in Morocco, and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Luxor, Egypt, serves as a primary viewing destination due to predictable clear skies and a maximum totality duration reaching six minutes and 23 seconds roughly 60 kilometers southeast of the city, according to CNN Indonesia and Space.

Comparing the 2027 Event With Prior Solar Eclipses

Event Date Maximum Totality Duration Primary Geographic Region April 8, 2024 4 minutes, 28 seconds North America August 12, 2026 2 minutes, 18 seconds Not specified August 2, 2027 6 minutes, 23 seconds North Africa, Middle East, Spain

As detailed by CNN Indonesia, this alignment approaches the theoretical limit of seven and a half minutes for total solar eclipses, which requires the Sun at apogee, the Moon at perigee, and the totality path crossing the equator. Kelly Korreck, an eclipse program scientist at NASA Headquarters, told Euronews that Earth remains unique in experiencing this precise alignment. “There are other moons that pass in front of the Sun, but having a moon with the perfect size and distance to witness this is truly special,” Korreck said.

Additional Solar Eclipses and Safety Protocols in 2027

Kompas.tv reported that an annular solar eclipse will precede the main event on February 6, 2027, creating a ring of fire visible across parts of South America and West Africa, including Argentina, Uruguay, and Nigeria. That annular phase begins at 21:03, while the total solar eclipse on August 2, 2027, reaches its global peak at 10:07, according to data.

Photo: Kompas.tv

During the August totality phase, air temperatures can drop by up to 10 degrees Celsius, and stars and planets usually hidden by daylight will become visible, CNN Indonesia reported. Observers outside the brief totality window must wear specialized solar eclipse filters meeting the ISO 12312-2 international standard, because standard sunglasses fail to protect eyesight during partial phases.