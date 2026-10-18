South Walney Seal Colony Welcomes First Pups of Season

Two healthy grey seal pups have been spotted at South Walney Nature Reserve near Barrow, marking the 12th year running of recorded births at Cumbria’s only breeding grey seal colony. Cumbria Wildlife Trust confirmed the arrival during routine counts, following a record-breaking 14 pups counted at the reserve last year.

Routine Counts Reveal First Pups of the Season at South Walney

Two healthy pups were spotted during routine seal checks carried out by Cumbria Wildlife Trust, marking the 12th year running that pups have been recorded at the reserve. The milestone follows a notable season last year that saw a record number of 14 pups counted at the site near Barrow. Two pups seen earlier in the summer did not survive, making these arrivals the first healthy ones recorded this season.

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Record-Breaking Colony Growth Since 2015

Grey seals first began breeding at South Walney in 2015, and pups have been recorded every year since. The population has climbed over the years. The highest number of grey seals recorded to date at the reserve reached 563 in December 2024.

Year Peak Grey Seal Count 2018 360 2019 483 2021 518 2024 (December) 563

Conservation officers attribute this to concerted and ongoing efforts to keep disturbance of the seal colony to a minimum.

New Groyne Hide and Strict Distance Rules for Water Users

While there is no public access to the haul-out site at South Walney, three hides around the site let people see the seals. A new hide at Groyne is currently being built and will include a telescope.

Photo: nwemail.co.uk

To protect the breeding colony, the trust has urged all nearby water users—including kayakers, anglers, jet skiers, and boats—to maintain at least 100m (328ft) distance from the seal colony at all times.

You can get good views of the seals with binoculars from a safe distance, so there’s no need to get too close. You’ll know if you’re too close because the seals will start to look at you and move nervously. If this happens, you should immediately start backing away quietly to avoid further disturbance.