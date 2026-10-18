Wikimedia Commons file of Facebook screen interface

The Archival Record in Wikimedia Commons

The file designated as Dataja:Screen of Facebook (2).PNG originates from Wikimedia Commons, categorized under public domain terms with specific trademark disclaimers. Two revisions anchor the version history logged on the hosting platform. An update logged on November 3, 2021, captured the interface at a resolution of 1,600×859 pixels, succeeding an earlier capture from November 29, 2019, which measured 1,343×756 pixels.

User EEIM executed both uploads to the repository. The underlying license acknowledges that while the work is marked as public domain, the depicted user interface elements remain subject to trademark protections in one or more countries. Wikimedia Foundation documentation explicitly clarifies that hosting such images does not constitute an endorsement or affiliation between the rights holder and the Wikimedia project.

Global Cross-Wiki Implementation

Cross-wiki integration spans a diverse linguistic spectrum:

Arabic ( ar.wikipedia.org , ary.wikipedia.org , arz.wikipedia.org )

, , ) Avaric ( av.wikipedia.org ) and Azerbaijani ( az.wikipedia.org )

) and Azerbaijani ( ) Belarusian variants including Taraškievica orthography ( be-tarask.wikipedia.org and be.wikipedia.org )

and ) Bulgarian ( bg.wikipedia.org ), Breton ( br.wikipedia.org ), and Catalan ( ca.wikipedia.org )

), Breton ( ), and Catalan ( ) Chechen ( ce.wikipedia.org ), Czech ( cs.wikipedia.org ), and Old Church Slavonic ( cu.wikipedia.org )

), Czech ( ), and Old Church Slavonic ( ) Chuvash ( cv.wikipedia.org ), Welsh ( cy.wikipedia.org ), and Dagbani ( dag.wikipedia.org )

), Welsh ( ), and Dagbani ( ) Zazaki ( diq.wikipedia.org ), Modern Greek ( el.wikipedia.org ), and English ( en.wikipedia.org , en.wikinews.org )

), Modern Greek ( ), and English ( , ) Esperanto Wikipedia and Wikiquote ( eo.wikipedia.org , eo.wikiquote.org )

, ) Spanish ( es.wikipedia.org ), Persian ( fa.wikipedia.org ), Finnish ( fi.wikipedia.org ), and French ( fr.wikipedia.org )

Metadata associated with the digital capture notes that the file contains additional information, such as EXIF data, which may originate from a digital camera or scanner used to create or digitize the file.