Valparaiso Faces San Diego in Football Matchup

Valparaiso opened its matchup against San Diego with a methodical opening drive that chewed up the game’s first seven minutes and five seconds, capped off by a 36-yard field goal from Luke Scoma.

How Did Valparaiso Advance Downfield on the Opening Drive?

Operating out of the shotgun at the Valparaiso 25-yard line with 15:00 on the clock, Rowan Keefe orchestrated a possession that relied heavily on short completions and timely penalties. Keefe opened the sequence by finding Devin Yeats for a 6-yard gain to the 31-yard line against coverage from Ruben Lopez. After an incomplete pass intended for Marty O’Keeffe, Keefe connected with Chris Gundy for 7 yards, though the play was negated by a 10-yard holding penalty on Noah Kline.

Faced with a third-and-14 from their own 21-yard line, Keefe targeted Gundy again, converting the long yardage with a 25-yard strike over the middle caught at the Valparaiso 46 and defended by CJ Castille. Keefe then picked up 8 yards through the air to Marty O’Keeffe, setting up a 2-yard run up the middle by Cedric Benning III that moved the chains for another first down at the San Diego 44.

What Kept the Drive Alive in San Diego Territory?

Valparaiso continued to methodically probe the San Diego defense as Keefe hit Yeats for 9 yards to reach the 35-yard line, followed by his own 7-yard scramble to the right boundary that forced San Diego defender Tim Hays out of bounds for a fresh set of downs.

Isaac Tran added 3 yards on a rush to the 25-yard line before the drive encountered a series of disruptions. Keefe connected with Benning III for a short loss, drawing defensive pressure from Shaun Aletor, but a facemask penalty on Aletor advanced the ball to the 12-yard line.

How Did the Drive Conclude Inside the Red Zone?

Stalling near the goal line, Keefe was stopped for a 2-yard loss on a middle rush to end the play at the 14-yard line. A subsequent false start penalty against Devin Yeats pushed the offense back another 5 yards to the 19-yard line.

From there, San Diego’s defense stiffened completely. Keefe threw incomplete toward Kam Fouty-Koonce, and an ensuing third-down pass was broken up in the secondary by Jae’Von Reels. Left with fourth-and-17 at the 19-yard line, Luke Scoma stepped up to convert a 36-yard field goal with a hold from Will Orlando and a long snap from Hayden Hourany, putting Valparaiso on the board at the 7:55 mark.