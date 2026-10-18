Cal Rugby Sweeps Day One of West Coast Sevens

The California rugby team swept Day One of the West Coast Sevens SoCal tournament at the Oceanside Sports Complex in San Diego, going unbeaten in Pool A without conceding a single point.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Kicking Efficiency: James Curtis and Nate Comiskey contributed successful conversion kicks.

Championship Futures: Entering Sunday’s bracket as the top seed positions the Golden Bears for their upcoming matchup against the University of Utah.

Opening Pool Dominance Against USD II

Cal started the day strong, defeating the University of San Diego’s second side 47-0. The Golden Bears opened the scoring cadence early when Tomás Tort crossed for the game’s first try at the 2:00 mark, converted cleanly by James Curtis.

Tort struck again at the 3:00 mark, with Curtis adding the extras to double the lead. Curtis then took matters into his own hands at the 6:00 mark, touching down for an unconverted try before Julian Bishop added a final first-half try and subsequent conversion to build a commanding 26-0 halftime cushion.

The second half maintained the same defensive intensity. Quinn Spieker breached the USD II defensive line at the 9:00 and 13:00 marks, with Curtis converting both. Ryan Scully capped the 47-0 rout with a final try at the 14:00 mark, again supplemented by a successful Curtis conversion.

Shutting Out San Diego State

Following their morning opener, Cal faced San Diego State and secured a 41-0 victory. Nate Comiskey opened the scoring at the 2:00 mark with a try and conversion combination, setting a fast tempo for the fixture.

Emmett Cook extended the lead at the 4:00 mark with another Comiskey-converted try. Oliver Teague then took over the match, scoring with tries at the 6:00 and 7:00 marks, the latter leaving the score at 26-0 by halftime.

Teague continued his scoring run in the second half, adding his third try at the 9:00 mark. Cook notched his second try at the 11:00 mark, and Seamus Deely closed out the 41-0 shutout with a 12:00 try.

Finish Against MiraCosta

To close out the first day of competition, Cal earned its largest victory of the day, defeating MiraCosta 52-0. Tomás Tort initiated the scoring onslaught at the 1:00 mark, converted by Curtis.

Ryan Scully scored unassisted at the 3:00 mark before Curtis added a try and Julian Bishop added the conversion at the 5:00 mark. Bishop then scored his own try at the 6:00 mark, converted by Curtis, bringing the halftime score to 26-0.

The second half saw Quinn Spieker score at the 9:00 mark off a Curtis conversion, followed by an unconverted try from Curtis himself at the 11:00 mark. Tort added his second try of the match at the 12:00 mark with a Bishop conversion, and Spieker finalized the 52-0 scoreline with a 14:00 try converted by Curtis.

Opponent Half Score Final Score Top Try Scorer USD II 26-0 47-0 Tomas Tort / Quinn Spieker (2) San Diego State 26-0 41-0 Oliver Teague (3) MiraCosta 26-0 52-0 Quinn Spieker / Tomas Tort (2)

Cal returns to the pitch Sunday at 11:40 a.m. for the Cup semifinal, facing the University of Utah for a spot in the Cup Championship scheduled for 2 p.m.