Bruno Michel: Nikola Tsolov possesses F1 qualities

Formula 2 head Bruno Michel has expressed certainty that Bulgarian driver Nikola Tsolov possesses the qualities required for Formula 1, though the Campos Racing pilot’s seat on the 2027 grid remains unconfirmed. With title rival Rafael Câmara securing a multi-year deal at Haas, Tsolov faces a wait for his own transition.

Market Impact

Driver Valuation: Tsolov’s progress hinges on his performance against Câmara in the final rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Tsolov’s progress hinges on his performance against Câmara in the final rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Red Bull Pipeline: Speculation links the 19-year-old Sofia native to Racing Bulls, making his future dependent on internal Red Bull roster decisions regarding Liam Lawson.

Speculation links the 19-year-old Sofia native to Racing Bulls, making his future dependent on internal Red Bull roster decisions regarding Liam Lawson. Grid Availability: With major seats filling up—exemplified by Câmara’s promotion—available seats for 2027 are narrowing.

The Race for the 2027 Grid and the Red Bull Equation

Nikola Tsolov sits firmly in the spotlight as the 2026 Formula 2 season enters its final stretch, trailing championship leader Rafael Câmara by seven points with 200 markers to his name. While Câmara secured his graduation to the top flight with a multi-year agreement at Haas, Tsolov’s path to a Formula 1 race seat involves navigating the complex hierarchy of the Red Bull program.

Formula 2 head Bruno Michel acknowledged the rapid and successful adaptation of both rookie drivers. Michel stated, “Да, мисля, че е готов, въпреки че не знам дали ще бъде във Формула 1 догодина.” The executive confirmed that raw readiness does not automatically translate into a guaranteed contract for the subsequent calendar year.

Assessing the Junior Standing and Remaining Contenders

The battle for the remaining slots on the Formula 1 grid highlights the economics of driver management. The young Bulgarian’s strong campaign proves his merit on the tarmac, yet the final authority rests entirely within the decisions of Red Bull, particularly concerning the seat at Racing Bulls.

Photo: Sportal.bg

With only two rounds remaining in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, Tsolov aims to become the first Bulgarian grand prix driver. Strong lap times in the feeder series remain the most solid argument in his favor.