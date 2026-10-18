Kevin Durant Clashes With Suns Owner Mat Ishbia Over Team Culture

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant publicly criticized Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia on social media following remarks Ishbia made on CNBC Sports regarding his acquisition of Durant in February 2023, basketsession.com reported.

The CNBC Sports Interview and Ishbia’s Assessment

During a recent appearance on CNBC Sports, Ishbia evaluated his initial years leading the Arizona franchise. The businessman reflected on the trade that brought Durant to Phoenix in February 2023, a deal that required sacrificing Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, four first-round draft picks, and a first-round pick swap.

#blameKD even though KD stayed on top of his game at 36 and got u back this “culture” you love so much. Aye, Matthew acts like I got arrested for a DUI or sumn. Back to threads 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/oy6PZrBC2n — https://x.com/KDTrey5/status/2111516583629922767

Ishbia described the atmosphere when he purchased the team, noting they were ranked eighth or ninth with a strong young core. He recalled asking whether they could contend immediately, to which he received advice telling him as an owner to stay out of it. Instead, Ishbia authorized paying the luxury tax to pursue a title.

“What I’ve learned, my plus grande leçon concernant Kevin Durant n’est ni positive ni négative, mais c’est que nous devons définir une identité à Phoenix. Nous y tenir et croire en notre vision et en notre voie. Je l’ai pas fait au début. Je me suis contenté de dépenser de l’argent face au problème,” Ishbia stated during the broadcast.

He added that the recruitment of high-level talent like Durant did not automatically generate championships without a clear organizational identity. During Durant’s two-and-a-half-season tenure, the Suns won just one playoff series.

Durant’s Digital Response and Expanding Feud

Durant took to social media to contest Ishbia’s framing, feeling singled out as the scapegoat for the team’s struggles. The 36-year-old forward emphasized his high level of play and argued he contributed to establishing the culture Ishbia praised.

You obviously didn’t watch the clip. 😂Didn’t blame you @Kdtrey5, but am happy with the culture we are building here in Phoenix. We got the right guys and right focus now and are excited for this season. Good luck this season in Houston. https://t.co/WV1DQFabT9 — https://x.com/Mishbia15/status/2111552796571107648

Ishbia responded via the same medium, stating Durant had not watched the video and expressing satisfaction with the current culture in Phoenix ahead of the upcoming season.

The exchange escalated when Durant pointed to roster management decisions involving Bradley Beal, who now plays for the Los Angeles Clippers while remaining on the Suns’ payroll. Dillon Brooks, currently with Houston, also entered the discussion on social media regarding the team’s locker room environment.

Participant Affiliation Key Event / Subject Kevin Durant Houston Rockets Responded to ownership comments regarding the 2023 trade Mat Ishbia Phoenix Suns Evaluated roster strategy and team culture on CNBC Sports Bradley Beal Los Angeles Clippers Mentioned in contract discussions involving Phoenix Dillon Brooks Houston Rockets Commented on locker room environment

Durant enters the upcoming season with Houston at nearly 38 years old, with no current plans for retirement.