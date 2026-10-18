Spanish Police Arrest Two Over AI Extortion Threats at Airports

Spanish National Police have arrested two individuals—a man in his 20s and a minor—accused of deploying artificial intelligence to mimic voices in a series of extortion attempts targeting airports in Malaga and Valencia.

Digital Camouflage and AI Manipulation

The investigation uncovered a calculated digital strategy. The two suspects, who connected online, operated through virtual links to mask their physical locations. To further obscure their tracks, they utilized internet-based telephony services and registered accounts using the stolen identity details of an unsuspecting third party.

Central to their scheme was the use of caller ID spoofing and real-time voice alteration tools. By leveraging artificial intelligence to synthesize their speech, the suspects attempted to lend credibility to threats that they had planted explosive devices at major transit hubs. Despite the intensity of these demands, police confirmed that no money was ever successfully transferred to the perpetrators.

Emergency Protocols and Police Raids

The threats forced authorities at Valencia airport to trigger emergency protocols, leading to immediate, temporary operational shutdowns. Last week, Spanish National Police executed raids on the suspects’ homes in Malaga and Murcia, seizing computers and digital wallets as evidence.

Both detainees now face investigations for threats, attempted extortion, and public disorder. While they have been released under restrictive conditions, the legal process is ongoing, with the case referred to the court and the youth prosecutor’s office in Malaga.

Infrastructure Risks and Ongoing Inquiries

Authorities are currently quantifying the economic damage resulting from these security alerts. Investigators are also probing whether the extortion attempts represent a form of “swatting”—the practice of filing false emergency reports to provoke a heavy police response. As the inquiry continues, officials are searching for potential accomplices and assessing whether similar AI-driven methods are being used to target other critical infrastructure.