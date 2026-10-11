Polish Police Arrest Suspect Over Alleged Assassination Plot Against Donald Tusk

Polish authorities arrested a suspect in Lower Silesia on Sunday, October 11, 2026, following the interception of an alleged assassination plot targeting Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz. Security forces uncovered the threat, prompting emergency government sessions amid heightened regional security concerns.

The Arrest in Lower Silesia and Initial Discovery

The operation culminated on Sunday afternoon when police in southwestern Poland’s Lower Silesia region took a man into custody. Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński announced the arrest on the social media platform X, stating that the man was approximately 60 years old and had been tracked down through an exhaustive analysis of online content.

Earlier that morning, at around 7:00 local time, Prime Minister Tusk and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz had been informed of the threat. The Ministry of the Interior subsequently organized an emergency meeting to evaluate the reports. Despite the gravity of the situation, government spokespersons noted that Tusk continued working throughout the day.

Government officials emphasized that the plot was treated with utmost urgency. Jacek Dobrzyński, spokesperson for the ministry coordinating special services, told reporters that the intelligence apparatus faces an increasing volume of hostile communications, but underscored that this specific case carried a high probability of execution.

Evaluating Foreign Links and Domestic Tensions

Interior Minister Kierwiński told state broadcaster TVP Info that it was too early to confirm any foreign actor’s involvement in this case.

Photo: La Vanguardia

While violent crime remains relatively rare in Poland, the political landscape is deeply polarized. The country also navigates acute security pressures stemming from its shared border with Ukraine and its prominent role as a diplomatic and logistical ally against the ongoing Russian invasion.

Security officials have repeatedly warned of hybrid warfare risks. In the days leading up to the announcement, authorities deployed security sweeps following separate threats and violent incidents involving youths in educational facilities across the country.

Key Official / Entity Role Reported Action / Statement Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland Informed of threat at 7:00 AM; praised police action on X after the suspect’s arrest. Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz Minister of National Defense / Deputy PM Jointly targeted in the uncovered assassination plot alongside the Prime Minister. Marcin Kierwiński Minister of the Interior Announced the arrest of the 60-year-old suspect in Lower Silesia via TVP Info and X. Jacek Dobrzyński Spokesperson for the ministry coordinating special services Stated that the threat carried a high probability of materialization.

Precedents and Ongoing Security Measures

In August, Polish police arrested a 23-year-old man accused of inciting the murder of high-ranking political figures. Furthermore, Prime Minister Tusk publicly disclosed receiving threats in 2024 following the attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Photo: EL PAÍS

As police forensic teams complete searches of the suspect’s residence, authorities continue to examine digital communications. The government has indicated that further verified details will be released as the investigation proceeds.