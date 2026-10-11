Protests Across Germany Demand Constitutional Ban Review for Far-Right Parties

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across several German cities to demand the initiation of a constitutional ban procedure against the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, a campaign that sociologist Gerald Knaus warned is fast approaching a decisive parliamentary threshold in the Bundesrat.

The wave of demonstrations, organized by the grassroots initiative PRÜF, unfolded following a turbulent week in regional German politics. Deutschlandfunk reported that the protests gained immediate urgency after an AfD politician named Rausch was elected earlier in the week as a landtag president in Saxony-Anhalt. Organizers argued that the normalization of the far-right party in high public office underscores the imperative for federal legal action.

The Bundesrat Countdown and Political Strategy

Speaking at a rally in Munich, Gerald Knaus, co-founder and chairman of the “Europäische Stabilitätsinitiative”, pointed to the upcoming November meeting of the Bundesrat as a critical juncture. According to Knaus, the initiative to trigger a formal review of the party needs only three more votes from state governments to succeed. Five federal states hold the potential to supply those decisive votes: North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Brandenburg, Thuringia, and Bavaria.

Knaus cautioned that the protests may represent a final window of opportunity before early December, when an AfD candidate could potentially be elected as a minister president in Saxony-Anhalt. He warned crowds that the overarching strategy of the far-right political camp relies on the deliberate “feigning of harmlessness,” urging citizens not to be misled given the extensive body of evidence compiled against the party.

North Rhine-Westphalia Minister-President Wüst (CDU) recently expressed openness to launching a formal review process. As reported by Deutschlandfunk, North Rhine-Westphalia alone commands six votes in the upper house of parliament. Securing a majority in the Bundesrat requires 35 of the 69 total votes.

Widespread Mobilization in Hamburg, Bremen, and Düsseldorf

The protests drew varying crowd sizes across Germany’s urban centers, reflecting regional mobilizations documented by multiple outlets. NDR.de reported that in Hamburg, approximately 3,500 people gathered for the city’s eleventh PRÜF demonstration, while organizers estimated the turnout at 5,000. Demonstrators marched through the inner city, passing the local AfD party headquarters before returning to the Jungfernstieg for speeches and musical performances.

The Hamburg demonstration also sparked local debate surrounding a planned school excursion. The tenth grade of the Goethe-Gymnasium in Lurup had been scheduled to observe the protest as part of the “Democracy Learning” curriculum. However, the school board ultimately canceled the trip after receiving complaints from parents who felt the short-notice notification—delivered via an information letter on Wednesday—left families insufficient time to prepare. While the parents’ council generally welcomed such educational excursions, local AfD parliamentary group leader Dirk Nockemann criticized the initial plan, claiming the state school was overstepping bounds of political neutrality.

Photo: NDR.de

Meanwhile, in Bremen, around 600 people participated in a peaceful march from Hillmannplatz through the city center, as detailed by regional broadcaster buten un binnen. Demonstrators there similarly demanded that the Federal Constitutional Court examine parties classified by the Verfassungsschutz as verified right-wing extremist organizations or confirmed suspected cases.

In Düsseldorf, local media reported a turnout of 2,500 participants for the city’s tenth demonstration of this nature. Concurrently, it was reported that roughly 200 people gathered at the city harbor in Schwerin to support the constitutional review and collect signatures for an open letter directed at newly elected members of the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania state parliament.

The Legal Thresholds and Next Steps

The PRÜF initiative focuses its campaign on any political party classified by the Verfassungsschutz as right-wing extremist or a suspected extremist threat. Under Article 21 of the German Basic Law, a formal petition to ban a political party can be submitted to the Federal Constitutional Court by only three federal bodies: the Bundestag, the Bundesrat, or the federal government.

Protests erupt across Germany against far-right extremists

While portions of the SPD, the CDU, and other political factions continue to push for the establishment of a joint federal-state working group to investigate the viability of a ban, the formal procedural steps remain pending. As autumn legislative schedules progress, the central question of whether state leaders will marshal the necessary 35 votes in the Bundesrat before December hangs heavily over Germany’s political landscape.