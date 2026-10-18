Marco Rubio Visits Central Asia for Investment Push Amid Domestic Debate

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio is traveling to Samarkand and visiting Mumbai and Jamnagar in India, engaging regional foreign ministers with a business delegation while bypassing New Delhi.

For his 31st trip abroad as the top U.S. diplomat, Secretary of State Marco Rubio flew to Uzbekistan and later India amidst public debate over whether Washington’s foreign policy priorities are bypassing immediate domestic crises.

Samarkand Summit and Central Asian Investment Push

Arriving in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Rubio met with the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan for the C5+1 ministerial meeting. Accompanied by a delegation of more than 200 American companies, the diplomatic push focuses on energy security, digital trade documentation, customs harmonization, and the Critical Minerals Dialogue. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan alone have generated more than $30 billion in new investments into the United States over the past year. Sergio Gor serves as the U.S. ambassador to India and the U.S. special envoy for South and Central Asia.

Washington’s pragmatic, transactional approach in Central Asia marks a shift from past democratization lectures. The C5+1 format was originally launched in 2015.

Mumbai and Jamnagar Itinerary Sparks Political Discussion

Following his Central Asian engagements, Rubio travels to India, where his schedule distinctly bypasses the capital of New Delhi. Instead, he will hold bilateral talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Mumbai before visiting the oil refinery in Jamnagar, operated by Reliance Industries. The Jamnagar refinery features a crude processing capacity of 1.4 million barrels per day.

Photo: CNBC

The decision to skip New Delhi generated local political commentary, though the Indian Ministry of External Affairs termed the itinerary normal. U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor noted that the visit focuses heavily on business cooperation. He will also be going to Jamnagar, where he will meet some of the folks at Reliance, highlighting the company’s refining footprint and its plans for a new refinery in the United States.

Strategic Energy Priorities and Domestic Pressures

Foreign affairs analysts suggest the Jamnagar stop carries significant commercial and political weight.

Photo: Yahoo

Meanwhile, U.S.–India bilateral trade grew by almost 12 percent in 2025 to nearly $240 billion, even as both nations navigate lingering trade friction, defense acquisition delays, and sanctions discussions concerning Russian and Iranian energy imports.