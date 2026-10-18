Coroner Identifies Montpelier Man Killed in Lava Hot Springs Rollover

“Our office extends our deepest sympathies to Eben’s family, friends, and loved ones. We are keeping them in our thoughts during this difficult time,” Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner said in a statement reported by Cache Valley Daily.

Authorities have identified a 24-year-old Montpelier man killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. Highway 30 east of Lava Hot Springs. The Bannock County Coroner’s Office named the victim as Eben Michael Shrum following the Oct. 4 incident, which temporarily shut down a portion of the roadway for nearly six hours.

According to the Idaho State Police, Shrum was driving a 2006 Toyota Sienna westbound shortly before 7 p.m. when the minivan veered off the road. State investigators said Shrum overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn. Neither Shrum nor his passenger—identified as a 27-year-old man also from Montpelier—was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.

Investigation and Scene Response

Shrum was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger did not require transport to a hospital, and his identity has not been publicly released by authorities.

PUBLIC SAFETY — Montpelier Man Dies After Vehicle Rollover Near Lava Hot Springs — https://x.com/IdahoNews_/status/2107152900673696028

Emergency responders from multiple jurisdictions assisted the Idaho State Police at the scene, including the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office, and the Pocatello Fire Department ambulance crew alongside the Bannock County Ambulance District. The highway remained blocked for nearly six hours while emergency crews processed the area and investigators examined the wreckage.

Support and Ongoing Inquiries

In the wake of the fatal crash, community members established a GoFundMe campaign titled “In Loving Memory of Eben Shrum” to assist his surviving family with funeral expenses and financial stability, as reported by Cache Valley Daily.

Photo: cachevalleydaily.com

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under active investigation by the Idaho State Police, and authorities have not released further details.