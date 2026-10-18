WISAG Seeks Cleaning Staff in Königstein im Taunus

WISAG, a service company in Germany for the areas of aviation, facility and industry, is recruiting part-time cleaning staff and minijob workers for properties in Königstein im Taunus, according to recent company job postings. The role involves maintaining hygiene standards across school facilities, including classrooms, teacher’s offices, hallways, stairwells, and gymnasiums.

Daily Operations at Königstein School Facilities

Workers hired for the Königstein im Taunus assignment will support the daily cleaning team Monday through Friday. Responsibilities cover multiple zones within the educational facilities, ranging from entranceways and flooring to deep sanitation of restrooms and systematic waste disposal. Staff must also clean doors and gymnasium surfaces.

Applicants are expected to ideally bring experience in building cleaning alongside a reliable and independent work ethic. In return, the company provides punctual payment according to collective wage agreements. Workers receive cleaning materials and work attire free of charge.

Corporate Benefits and Diversity Policies

Beyond wages, WISAG extends support through its KiWIS Foundation. The program provides assistance for employee children and grandchildren, covering areas such as tutoring, musical education, and recreational activities.

The company is a signatory of the Charta der Vielfalt, a corporate diversity initiative designed to promote workplace equality. Recruitment efforts encourage applications from individuals with migration backgrounds, and severely disabled applicants receive consideration under the guidelines of the SGB IX and, if applicable, the operational integration agreement.

Application Process and Guidelines

Candidates can apply directly through the company’s digital recruitment portal without submitting traditional postal portfolios or formal cover letters. WISAG states that physical application folders sent via postal mail cannot be returned.