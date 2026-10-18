Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Duo Pre-Orders Sell Out Fast

Apple First Foldable Smartphone Preorders Sell Out Immediately

Apple opened preorders for its high-priced foldable handset on Friday, October 18, 2026, prompting immediate stock depletion and delivery delays stretching deep into January 2027, Economedia reported. The device, branded as the iPhone Duo, marks the company’s most expensive smartphone release to date with a starting price of 1,999 dollars, or roughly 2,290 euros in regional markets. Within an hour of the 8:00 AM Eastern Time launch window opening, initial store pickup inventories vanished entirely across major retail channels. Online delivery timelines slipped immediately as consumer demand overwhelmed initial allocations, according to reports from The Verge cited by G4Media. Apple characterized the consumer surge as extraordinary, noting in an official statement that it is working to ramp up fulfillment while keeping digital order lines open. Bloomberg also reported that the company stated Echipele noastre așteaptă cu nerăbdare să întâmpine clienții în magazinele Apple din întreaga lume, pentru ca aceștia să experimenteze personal iPhone Duo și incredibila gamă completă de produse iPhone without specifying inventory numbers for walk-ins on October 23.

Hardware Specifications and High-End Pricing Tiers

While base configurations start at 1,999 dollars for 256 GB of storage in color options like star white and night sky, top-tier versions equipped with 2 TB of storage scale past 3,000 dollars, reaching over 3,700 euros in Europe (specifically, the 2 TB model reaches 3,199 dollars, as noted by Mediafax). Market researchers point out that the hardware itself relies on display formats pioneered years earlier by Android competitors. Yet, the brand equity of Apple has transformed the foldable category into an instant luxury commodity, with secondary resale listings on platforms like eBay already commanding up to 10,000 dollars.

Photo: Mediafax

Market Share Projections and Revenue Shifts

Industry projections from IDC indicate that foldable devices will comprise slightly more than 2 percent of total global smartphone shipments this year while capturing nearly 7 percent of total industry revenues. By 2030, market analysts expect the specialized category to capture 10 percent of smartphone sector revenue despite accounting for only 3 percent of physical unit volume. IDC global research director Nabila Popal observed that the massive consumer base already locked into the proprietary ecosystem makes this hardware tier highly lucrative. Analysts project that Apple will ship roughly seven million units of the new foldable throughout the coming year, positioning the company to capture up to 40 percent of the worldwide foldable market, while anticipating a 70 percent increase in shipments next year. The high-end pricing strategy targets customers who previously purchased a roughly 1,200 dollar iPhone Pro Max, coaxing them toward a device priced at least 1,999 dollars to boost revenue even if overall unit sales remain flat.

Photo: Profit.ro

Regional Fulfillment Timelines and Retail Availability

Retail partners across international markets have adjusted delivery schedules to match the severe supply constraints. In Romania, local platforms such as Altex list initial fulfillment dates beginning December 1 for entry-level models, with subsequent configurations pushed further into the winter season, and the official 2,000-dollar phone selling for over 12,000 lei. Premium local distributors including iStyle confirmed that customer fulfillment proceeds strictly by order sequence against designated regional allocations. Meanwhile, official retail storefronts plan to maintain dedicated device reserves for walk-in buyers when physical shelves stock the hardware on October 23, though corporate representatives have not clarified exact inventory numbers.

Origins of the Folding Design

Apple itself has explored the foldable form factor for more than a decade. In 2011, Ternus and five other Apple engineers filed a patent application for folding electronic devices, according to a profile recently published by Time magazine.