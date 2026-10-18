Wordle 1,947 Solution Features Adorn on Oct. 18

For players tackling Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, The New York Times Wordle No. 1,947 features the five-letter solution ADORN, a slightly unusual word meaning to add beauty to an object, according to cnet.com. Testers for nytimes.com solved the puzzle in an average of 2.7 guesses, rating the daily challenge as moderately easy.

Clues and Letter Patterns for Sunday

The daily puzzle released for Oct. 18 breaks down into distinct constraints that help direct solvers away from common pitfalls. Cnet.com reported that today’s solution contains no repeated letters and features exactly two vowels. The target word begins with the letter A and concludes with N.

The artwork accompanying today’s grid comes from Cheryl Teo, a Singaporean paper artist whose handcrafted practice spans sculpture, illustration, and installation, as noted by nytimes.com. Her work explores memory and identity through the tactile qualities of paper.

Recent Puzzle History and Comparison

Context from adjacent daily grids highlights how puzzle difficulty shifts across the weekly cycle. Yesterday’s puzzle on Saturday, Oct. 17, No. 1,946, was GAFFE.

Looking further back through the mid-October archive reveals the progression of recent solutions tracked by cnet.com:

Oct. 13, No. 1,942: WIDER

Oct. 14, No. 1,943: PSYCH

Oct. 15, No. 1,944: DUNCE

Oct. 16, No. 1,945: SHADY

Solvers aiming to check past performance or analyze their statistics can access the Wordle Bot via The New York Times portal, while community members continue to discuss scores and strategies in the moderated comments section.