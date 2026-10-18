Jeff Kaplan Cuts Ties with Overwatch After Leaving Blizzard

Recommendation algorithms are intentionally avoided for Jeff Kaplan, who asks them not to show him content related to his former game after leaving Blizzard Entertainment.

The former Overwatch game director has completely severed ties with his former creation, actively blocking content related to the franchise as he focuses entirely on his new project, The Legend of California, according to ixbt.games.

A Deliberate Detachment From the Hero Shooter

In a recent interview with GameSpot, Kaplan detailed his strict measures to protect his peace of mind. He no longer engages with the franchise or its ongoing updates, explicitly instructing recommendation algorithms to keep YouTube videos and thematic forums entirely out of his feeds.

Jeff Kaplan Reveals Why He Completely Cut Ties With Overwatch: "I Never Go Back"

This clean break, however, is not entirely new territory for him. Kaplan experienced a remarkably similar psychological shift during his long-standing work on World of Warcraft.

The All-Consuming Cycle of World of Warcraft

Back when he worked on the MMORPG, the title consumed his entire existence. If he was away from his desk working on the game, he was actively playing it.

Photo: ofxgamers.com

He kept a notebook permanently by his side during gaming sessions, scribbling down rapid-fire iteration notes so he could rush into the office the next morning with immediate balance adjustments and system changes. His previous experience with a similar intense cycle made it easier for him to leave Overwatch after 19 years at Blizzard.

Reflecting on BlizzCon 2014

Despite his active avoidance of current game developments, Kaplan retains fond memories of the franchise’s inception. He expressed pride in the monumental effort poured into the title by his former team.

Occasionally, he looks back at archival photographs from BlizzCon 2014, when Overwatch was first unveiled to the public—an event he describes as one of the most special days of his life.

Passing the Torch to a New Generation

That era remains firmly in the past. Kaplan maintains that the franchise now rightfully belongs to the dedicated player base and the new wave of developers steering its current live-service evolution.

Meanwhile, attention has fully shifted toward what comes next in his career, leaving the doors of Blizzard well and truly closed behind him.