Mastering the Physics of Plasticine Animation

Fusako Yusaki, the acclaimed Japanese-born artist, passed away on October 6 at the age of 88 in Corsico, near Milan, leaving behind a legacy of tactile, stop-motion innovation that bridged generations of television viewers and defined the physical boundaries of frame-by-frame animation, as reported.

Working in her Corsico studio, Yusaki executed a painstaking methodology where she manually modeled four seconds of animation per day using non-hardening clays. Operating at standard frame rates, her stop-motion camera captured incremental deformations of physical media, relying on the sheer dexterity of her hands rather than algorithmic tweening or neural upscaling.

From Tokyo Architecture to Milanese Brera

Born in Moji, Japan, in 1937, Yusaki earned her degree in creative design from the Faculty of Interior Architecture at the University of Art and Design of Tokyo in 1960 before turning her focus toward sculpture. Her important transition to Italy occurred in 1964, when she secured a scholarship to study at the Academy of Fine Arts of Brera in Milan. Although initial mentorship under sculptor Luciano Minguzzi revealed that traditional monumental stone and metal sculpture presented limited professional vectors in Italy, her mastery of spatial form quickly found a dynamic new outlet in the emerging medium of frame-by-frame material animation.

Public record: Fusako Yusaki died on October 6, 2026.https://t.co/XQYWnrgEKR#FusakoYusaki #Fusako #Yusaki #Italy #Japan #ripRemembering their life and passing. — https://x.com/deadpeoplecom/status/2108143923466023211

Her technical breakthrough arrived through the intersection of her sculptural training and Italian broadcast infrastructure. Beginning in 1968, Yusaki engineered 56 distinct stop-motion commercial spots for Fernet-Branca within the cultural footprint of the legendary television showcase Carosello. Utilizing single-frame capture techniques—known technically as stop-motion or step-by-step photography—she transformed abstract blobs, botanicals, and fauna into fluid, morphing shapes synchronized to musical scores. This commercial work garnered critical industry recognition, including the Bagatto d’Oro in 1971 and a Bronze Lion at the Cannes International Advertising Festival in 1972, establishing her proficiency in handling thermal and physical limits of malleable materials under intense studio lighting.

Managing the Post-Carosello Broadcast Ecosystem

The abrupt cancellation of Carosello in 1977 triggered a structural crisis across Italian commercial animation, leaving creators with drastically compressed production budgets and shrinking broadcast slots. Unwilling to compromise her tactile methodology, she pivoted toward long-form children’s programming and international co-productions.

Photo: pocketnews.it

She adapted her character design architecture for younger demographics, birthing fixed character assets such as Toki Doki and Talpy for Japanese television, alongside Peo, a blue canine protagonist developed for Swiss television. Her footprint on Italian public broadcasting expanded further in 2001 when she integrated directly into the production of the historical children’s series L’Albero Azzurro, creating its iconic plasticine title sequence and appearing on-screen as “Aunt Fusako” to demonstrate manual artistic techniques to viewers.

Preserving the Material Archive

Yusaki’s contributions extended beyond broadcast television into academic instruction and museum curation, encompassing instructional films produced for the National Research Council (CNR) and teaching spatial illustration at the European Institute of Design (IED) in Milan. Her physical masterworks and production molds have been archived in international institutions, most notably preserved within the permanent collections of the Hara Museum of Contemporary Art in Tokyo.