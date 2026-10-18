Mohamed Khaled begins four-day working visit to Japan to strengthen defence ties

Malaysian Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin arrived in Tokyo on Sunday for a four-day diplomatic and strategic mission aimed at deepening bilateral security ties. The working visit, anchored by the Malaysia-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, focuses on expanding defence cooperation and signing new Official Security Assistance grants.

Bilateral Engagements at Haneda Airport and Beyond

Safely touching down at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin was received by Malaysia’s Ambassador to Japan, Datuk Ahmad Rozian Abd Ghani, and Malaysia’s Defence Attaché in Tokyo, Captain Mohamad Fazri Ibrahim. The four-day itinerary features high-level bilateral meetings with Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

The ministerial delegation includes crucial policy and military leadership from Kuala Lumpur. Alongside the Defence Minister are the Defence Ministry’s deputy secretary-general for policy, Datuk Mohd Yani Daud, and the Malaysian Armed Forces Headquarters Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Datuk Seri Muhammad Huzaimi Sabri.

Photo: malaymail.com

Official Security Assistance and Defense Procurement

A central milestone of the four-day visit is a scheduled ceremony for signing grant assistance documents under the Japanese government’s Official Security Assistance (OSA) programme.

Beyond government-to-government ministerial talks, the delegation’s schedule involves technical and industrial diplomacy. The itinerary also features a direct industrial visit to Japanese defence contractor Toshiba to inspect advanced manufacturing and technological capabilities.

Photo: nst.com.my

Key Delegation Member Official Title / Role Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin Defence Minister of Malaysia Datuk Mohd Yani Daud Defence Ministry Deputy Secretary-General (Policy) Lieutenant General Datuk Seri Muhammad Huzaimi Sabri Malaysian Armed Forces Headquarters Chief of Staff Datuk Ahmad Rozian Abd Ghani Malaysia’s Ambassador to Japan

Strategic Scope and Regional Security Horizons

The diplomatic mission runs from Sunday through Wednesday, building directly upon the existing bilateral framework established between Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo. As noted, the engagements are explicitly designed to yield tangible benefits for Malaysia's national defence while upgrading mutual understanding in addressing complex regional security challenges across the Indo-Pacific.

By engaging directly with both the Japanese Ministry of Defence and key industrial partners like ATLA and Toshiba, the Malaysian delegation seeks to align technological capabilities with evolving maritime and territorial security demands.