Texas Football Team in Crisis After Shocking Upset at Home

Texas plummeted further from the pinnacle of college football on Saturday, suffering a stunning 27-24 upset defeat against unranked Florida inside Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns Tumble and Arch Manning Falls Short

The defeat marks the second consecutive loss for the No. 7 Longhorns, dropping their record to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in Southeastern Conference play. Just last month, Texas had climbed to the very top of the AP Top 25 poll following a gritty comeback win over Ohio State.AdvertisementQuarterack Arch Manning served as the hero during that previous 21-point rally, but he could not replicate the magic when Florida seized a 10-point advantage in the fourth quarter.

Manning absorbed five sacks throughout the afternoon and dropped to an 0-2 career record against the Gators. That statistic mirrors a family lineage of frustration against Florida; his uncle Peyton Manning finished his college career with the Tennessee Quaterback holding an 0-3 record against the same SEC adversary.

Manning finished the afternoon completing 14 of 20 pass attempts for 173 yards, capped by a late touchdown strike to Cam Coleman. However, the Texas offense sputtered overall, managing fewer than 300 total yards. Having controlled their own playoff destiny merely two weeks ago, the Longhorns now teeter dangerously close to missing the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive year.

Florida’s Historic Comeback and Third-Down Conversion Surge

On the opposing sideline, Florida improved to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in conference play, snapping a two-game skid that immediately followed a promising 4-0 start and a rise to eighth in the national rankings. The Gators engineered a massive turnaround after falling into an early 17-3 deficit.

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Jon Sumrall’s squad struggled immensely out of the gate, starting 0 for 7 on third-down conversions. The momentum shifted entirely in the second half when the Gators converted five consecutive third downs. The last of those crucial conversions resulted in a touchdown that leveled the score at 17-17 with 6:50 remaining in the third quarter.

Florida continued to apply pressure, tacking on a 28-yard field goal from Patrick Durkin and an 11-yard rushing touchdown by Jadan Baugh to preserve the victory. The win marks Florida’s second triumph over a top-10 opponent this season, building upon their victory over Ole Miss last month. Making his first career start in place of the injured Aaron Philo, Gators quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. tossed two touchdown passes to Lacota Dippre to anchor the offensive resurgence.

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Post-Game Assessments and Roster Evaluation in Austin

Frustration dominated the post-game remarks from the Texas coaching staff. Steve Sarkisian addressed reporters bluntly regarding his team’s performance following the opening quarter.

“Extremely disappointed,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “We didn’t play very good football today outside of about the first quarter. Kinda bled out. They ended up controlling the ball in the second half. Our inability to be effective on first down and also our inability to convert in short-yardage situations, third and short, fourth and short, really was the snapshot of it all. Very disappointed. We’ll work and get back. We’ve got a better team than we are right now. It’s my job to get us to play closer to and ultimately to our potential.”

Sarkisian confirmed that every facet of the program faces rigorous evaluation moving forward, declining to rule out potential roster changes, including a possible quarterback benching.

Florida Gators vs. Texas Longhorns | Full Game Highlights | ESPN College Football

Meanwhile, the visiting locker room celebrated a resilience that had eluded them in previous weeks. Jon Sumrall acknowledged the mental hurdle his team successfully cleared in Austin.

“We played about as awful as we could in the first quarter, and we kept fighting,” Florida coach Jon Sumrall said. “We didn’t do that the last couple of weeks. When things got tough, we flinched the last couple of weeks. Our team grew today because we fought.”

Tramell Jones Jr. echoed his coach’s sentiments on the offensive turnaround: “Started out a little slow, offense picked it up, and that’s how you finish a football game.”

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