No. 7 Texas faces the Florida Gators on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, with kickoff broadcast via ESPNUnlimited and radio coverage on Texassports.com, Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953. The game takes place under sunny skies at 64 degrees with an East-North-East wind at 3 mph, arriving as the Longhorns search for an offensive reset following their Cotton Bowl struggles against Oklahoma.

The Bottom Line

Texas is seeking an offensive slump-buster against a struggling Florida defense ranked No. 113 in scoring defense.

Florida’s offense relies heavily on top-10 running back Jadan Baugh, setting up a clash against Will Muschamp’s run-stopping unit.

Offensive Struggles and the Florida Defense Matchup

Against one of the nation’s superior defenses in the Cotton Bowl, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns’ offense floundered as persistent offensive flaws finally caught up with them. As burntorangenation.com reported, Texas is searching for an offensive slump-buster to jump-start their attack, which might arrive on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium via the Florida Gators’ defense.

Florida is downright bad defensively, ranked No. 113 in scoring defense and giving up 5.6 yards per play, good enough for No. 90 in the country. Should the Longhorns fail to diagnose their problems against a defense that has barely shown a pulse over the past fortnight, they may never solve them. According to burntorangenation.com, Steve Sarkisian has had difficulty placing Arch in an advantageous offensive position, while Manning has not yet demonstrated satisfactory development for a player in his fourth year and second year as a starter.

Ground Attack Confronts Will Muschamp’s Front

While the Florida defense raises many questions, the Florida offense relies heavily on standout running back Jadan Baugh to anchor its unit, as burntorangenation.com noted. Although opposing defenses have limited him to rare sub-100-yard performances over the last two games, he still maintains a position in the top 10 for total yardage and yards per game.

burntorangenation.com reported that this will serve as a strength-versus-strength contest, because Will Muschamp’s group possesses the personnel and capabilities to contain the ground game, aiming to force the outcome onto the throwing ability of whichever quarterback the Gators field on Saturday.

Metric / Unit Texas Longhorns Florida Gators Scoring Defense Rank N/A (Conference context) No. 113 Yards Allowed Per Play N/A 5.6 yards (No. 90) Key Offensive Weapon Arch Manning (QB) Jadan Baugh (RB) Coach / Coordinator Unit Steve Sarkisian (HC) Will Muschamp (Unit)

Coaching Decisions and Broadcast Details

Ultimately, this matchup hinges largely on the capacity of the head coach and the offensive architect to put the team in a more advantageous position to win. burntorangenation.com reported that if they fail to sort things out against Florida, scrutiny regarding Sarkisian’s decision not to bring on an offensive coordinator will only intensify.

Fans can watch the game via ESPNUnlimited livestream. Radio broadcasts are available on Texassports.com, Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953. Game-day weather in Austin is forecasted as sunny at 64 degrees with an East-North-East wind at 3 mph.