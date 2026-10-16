Officer Noel Lucas Sues WWE and Wrestler Over Lap Dance

Officer Noel Lucas, a Cook County sheriff’s officer working off-duty security at a July 6 WWE Monday Night Raw event at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Cook County Circuit Court against WWE, event production companies, and wrestler Montez Ford after alleging he was subjected to an unwanted, sexually suggestive lap dance while on duty.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Legal proceedings for Montez Ford are advancing through Cook County Circuit Court following a lawsuit filed against him, WWE, and an event production company.

The Incident and Court Filings

According to court documents filed by Caffarelli & Martin Ltd., Officer Lucas was seated at his assigned post outside the ring during the July 6 broadcast when Montez Ford—legally named Kenneth Crawford—approached him. The complaint states that Ford straddled the officer and moved his hips in a sexually suggestive manner without prior notice or consent. Lucas has approximately 24 years of law enforcement experience.

🚨 Montez Ford is currently being sued by a security guard for an “Un-Wanted lap dance” he received while working Monday Night Raw in the summer. https://t.co/2S8yYQ28FX pic.twitter.com/zlf4lNgEok — https://x.com/FadeAwayMedia/status/2110891245904216123

Broadcast Commentary and Social Media Fallout

The interaction did not remain confined to the ring-side area. The incident aired live on Netflix, during which live announcers allegedly mocked Lucas in real time. According to the court filing, announcers told viewers, “That guy clearly hates fun,” and compared him to the fictional security guard Paul Blart from “Paul Blart: Mall Cop.”

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Following the live broadcast, the footage circulated widely online. The lawsuit details that WWE shared video clips of the incident on TikTok and Instagram, where view counts exceeded 300,000. Ford also shared footage of the encounter. Consequently, the complaint states that Lucas faced ridicule at his workplace, while his children experienced harassment at school.

Detail Sourced Record Date of Incident July 6 Venue Allstate Arena, Rosemont Filing Date Wednesday Jurisdiction Cook County Circuit Court Plaintiff Representation Caffarelli & Martin Ltd.

Lawsuit Demands and Counts

The multi-count complaint outlines 14 distinct causes of action. These include claims for battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, alongside violations under Illinois’ Gender Violence Act and Right of Publicity Act.

Legal counsel intends to hold both the corporate entity and responsible individuals accountable for the physical encounter and the subsequent digital publication of the recorded footage.

Unresolved Responses

As legal proceedings move forward, corporate response remains pending. FOX Chicago reached out to WWE for comment regarding the allegations, but the organization had not responded as of publication.