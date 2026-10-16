Elevation Lab pulls AirTag Silencer after safety concerns

Elevation Lab has pulled its “AirTag Silencer” product from sale following public backlash and safety concerns over its potential to aid stalking. The accessory was designed to allow hardware modifications that disable the built-in speakers of Apple’s tracking devices, which serve as critical anti-stalking alerts.

Backlash and Apology From Elevation Lab

The controversy unfolded rapidly after Elevation Lab launched the accessory earlier this month. As Mashable reported, the product offered owners a simple way to disable the speaker in every AirTag. While the hardware was allegedly intended for tracking bicycles, public reaction was swift and critical. MacRumors refused to cover the product’s launch, and tech journalist Glenn Fleishman published a blog post describing the device as appalling.

Elevation Lab Pulls AirTag Silencer After Stalking Concerns https://t.co/FNVM92lEes pic.twitter.com/zuzmAookpN — https://x.com/MacRumors/status/2110117047925637514

In response to the mounting pressure, Elevation Lab sent explanatory emails to users and posted an apology on its website. The company stated that the silencer was originally conceived for personal bike tracking.

“We have always made products we want for ourselves, and this was no different – we wanted it for AirTags on our bikes,” Elevation Lab stated in its public apology. “In retrospect though, this also has the side effect of aiding someone with bad intentions to track someone that wouldn’t get phone notifications.”

The Critical Role of AirTag Speakers

Apple engineered the AirTag with an integrated speaker to emit an audible sound when the device remains separated from its registered owner for a designated period. This auditory signal acts as a primary safeguard against unwanted tracking.

Photo: Mashable SEA

If an unauthorized tracker moves alongside an individual, the device is theoretically designed to sound an alert. Over recent years, Apple has expanded these safeguards by introducing various anti-stalking tools and collaborating with Google to ensure Android users receive notifications when an unknown AirTag travels with them. Silencing the hardware effectively neutralizes these built-in acoustic safety features.