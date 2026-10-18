Iran’s Foreign Minister Meets Iraqi Prime Minister Over OIC Session

Araqchi stated during a meeting in Baghdad on Saturday evening that West Asian instability stems directly from Israeli military actions and occupation. Araqchi emphasized Iran’s diplomatic focus on preventing broader regional conflict, while addressing bilateral relations with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the 52nd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The Bottom Line

Diplomatic Stance: Iran is prioritizing regional diplomacy through platforms like the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to counter West Asian instability.

Iran is prioritizing regional diplomacy through platforms like the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to counter West Asian instability. Core Attribution: Foreign Minister Araqchi explicitly identified Israeli occupation and military aggression as the primary catalyst for regional tensions during his talks in Baghdad.

Foreign Minister Araqchi explicitly identified Israeli occupation and military aggression as the primary catalyst for regional tensions during his talks in Baghdad. Bilateral Cooperation: Tehran and Baghdad reaffirmed commitments to strengthen relations in all areas of mutual interest.

Araqchi and al-Zaidi Address Regional Security in Baghdad

Araqchi traveled to Baghdad to participate in the 52nd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), tasnimnews.ir reported. During his visit, Araqchi met with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to review bilateral ties and regional developments. Araqchi expressed gratitude to the Iraqi government and its citizens for hosting the OIC gathering. He stressed the necessity of using the organization's framework to address issues across the Muslim world, specifically naming the Palestinian issue alongside Israeli expansionism.

Iranian FM Meet Iraqi Prime Minister | 24 News HD

Highlighting the strategic proximity of the two neighboring nations, Araqchi reaffirmed Tehran’s intent to expand bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest. The talks focused heavily on West Asian peace and stability. Araqchi stated that the root cause of ongoing insecurity is the Israeli regime’s occupation and expansionist policies. He pointed to three years of military aggression against Lebanon, Syria, and Iran, alongside military campaigns in Palestine, as direct threats to international peace and security.

Diplomacy Versus International Shipping Disruptions

Expanding on Iran's foreign policy positioning, Araqchi emphasized his country's commitment to diplomacy as the primary mechanism for preventing further regional escalation. At the same time, he asserted that the United States has repeatedly undermined diplomatic initiatives through breaches of commitments and the use of force. According to the Iranian foreign minister, these actions by Washington have directly contributed to instability in international commercial shipping lanes.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaydi in Baghdad on Saturday for talks focused on efforts to halt the Iran-US war and prevent further regional conflict.According to a statement from the Iraqi prime minister’s office, the two sides… pic.twitter.com/5wJg05lOLR — https://x.com/IranIntl_En/status/2111646047948693578

Beyond bilateral ties and broader regional security, the discussions between Araqchi and Prime Minister al-Zaidi covered the ongoing conflict in Yemen. The two officials evaluated potential avenues to support an end to the naval blockade of Yemen and discussed coordinated efforts to de-escalate tensions across the wider region.

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