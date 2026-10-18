Portrait Photography with Sony GM 400mm f2.8 and A7R4

In a detailed first-person account published on her site, Julia Trotti reported on testing the Sony GM 400mm f2.8 super telephoto prime lens for outdoor portrait photography when paired with the Sony A7R4 camera body.

Weighing 2,895 Grams on Location with Natural Light

The Sony GM 400mm f2.8 is fundamentally engineered for high-speed sports and distant wildlife tracking, carrying a hefty physical footprint that totals 2,895 grams. Trotti deployed this heavy E-Mount super telephoto prime outdoors in a natural light setting to photograph a model named Heidi, with makeup artistry provided by Lidija J and video capture handled by Dan at I Make Films. Instead of relying on traditional portrait focal lengths like a 35mm or 85mm prime—which allow for rapid movement and dynamic framing shifts—the extreme reach of the 400mm optic fundamentally disrupted the rhythm of the photoshoot. Trotti noted that she frequently had to sprint backward just to squeeze a full-body composition into the frame, forcing her to halt the session repeatedly so the model could pause while she locked down her framing.

Despite the operational friction, the telephoto compression radically transformed the background scenery, rendering ordinary outdoor environments into distinct, compressed visual layers. Trotti captured a variety of challenging lighting scenarios during the field test, including backlit portraits, deep-shade compositions shot at lower shutter speeds, and wide-open frames designed to push optical bokeh to its absolute limits. Paired with the ultra-high-resolution sensor of the Sony A7R4, the resulting imagery exhibited an extreme density of fine detail across every exposure.

Lens Ergonomics and Preset Workflow Integration

The hardware architecture of the Sony GM 400mm f2.8 includes a comprehensive suite of physical switches and custom controls. The barrel features an AF to MF switch, a full-time DMF (Direct Manual Focus) switch, and a focus range limiter. Operators can utilize a dedicated function ring with switch-selectable Preset and Function settings, alongside a Set button engineered to memorize specific focus points instantly. Stabilization is managed via an Optical Steady Shot (OSS) on/off switch and a dedicated mode switch, complemented by an optional beep switch.

Photo: blog.juliatrotti.com

For custom handling, the lens integrates four customizable focus hold buttons and features a drop-in filter slot sized for 40.5mm filters. Furthermore, the optical formula natively supports the attachment of Sony’s 1.4x and 2x tele-converters for extended reach. In post-production, Trotti processed the lens documentation files using her Aspen Lightroom Preset Pack, while the portrait deliverables were finished using a combination of her Earthy Lightroom Preset Pack and Florence Lightroom Preset Pack.