German study shows elevated CO2 could reduce wheat protein

Rising carbon dioxide levels could reduce wheat protein content by nearly five percent and shrink everyday bread loaves by four percent in volume, according to a recent field experiment conducted in Germany. Published in the journal Food Chemistry, the study reveals that future atmospheric conditions may alter crucial gluten networks and increase proteins linked to wheat allergies.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Protein Reduction: Wheat grown under elevated carbon dioxide levels showed a nearly 5% drop in total protein, with specific gluten-forming proteins dropping by almost 19%.

Wheat grown under elevated carbon dioxide levels showed a nearly 5% drop in total protein, with specific gluten-forming proteins dropping by almost 19%. Allergy Protein Shift: Amylase/trypsin inhibitors (ATIs)—proteins known to trigger wheat allergies and linked to non-celiac wheat sensitivity—increased by an average of 6% across most tested varieties.

Amylase/trypsin inhibitors (ATIs)—proteins known to trigger wheat allergies and linked to non-celiac wheat sensitivity—increased by an average of 6% across most tested varieties. Baking Performance: Flour derived from this enriched grain produced loaves that were about 4% smaller by volume, demonstrating a direct correlation between altered protein composition and structural baking quality.

Field Testing Winter Wheat Under Mid-Century Atmospheric Conditions

Researchers at the Leibniz Institute for Food Systems Biology at the Technical University of Munich investigated how staple crops might respond to the air they could grow in decades from now. During the 2023 growing season, the team examined 10 varieties of winter wheat grown outdoors near Rheinbach, Germany. Using a specialized field system, they exposed one section of the crop to elevated carbon dioxide levels designed to match projections for the middle of this century, while a control section received normal ambient air.

After harvest, the grain was milled and analyzed for protein composition and baking functionality. Sabrina Geisslitz, a research associate who led the project, noted that the reduced concentration of gluten proteins was associated with poorer baking quality. The resulting loaves exhibited poorer structural volume compared to control samples.

Shifting Allergenic Proteins and Clinical Unknowns

Beyond structural changes in gluten, the analysis identified distinct shifts in other protein families. Amylase/trypsin inhibitors (ATIs), which have been linked to wheat allergy and non-celiac wheat sensitivity, rose by an average of 6% in nine out of the ten studied varieties. One particularly active protein within this group surged by about 15%.

However, the clinical significance of these shifts remains undetermined. Researchers measured 10 gluten fragments involved in the immune response for celiac disease and found that nine were lower on average in the wheat grown with extra carbon dioxide. Because the team did not conduct tests on immune cells or people, they could not establish whether the altered wheat would be safer to eat.

Parameter Measured Observed Change in Elevated CO2 Wheat Clinical/Functional Implication Total Grain Protein Decreased by nearly 5% Lower overall protein. Gluten-Forming Proteins Decreased by almost 19% Impaired baking quality and a ~4% reduction in loaf volume. Amylase/Trypsin Inhibitors (ATIs) Increased by ~6% (up to 15% in specific proteins) Linked to wheat allergy and non-celiac sensitivity; requires further research. Celiac-linked Peptide Fragments Nine of ten tested fragments decreased Unknown immunological impact without direct clinical trial data.

Agronomic Adaptation and Future Research Directions

The study highlights significant variability among individual wheat cultivars. For both total gluten and ATIs, the specific genetic variety of wheat explained more of the differences between samples than the carbon dioxide treatment did. While nine varieties experienced overall protein loss, one variety gained a little.

Katharina Scherf, who heads the research group and serves as a professor at the TUM School of Life Sciences, emphasized that further investigations are required to clarify the biological and immunological significance of these findings. Furthermore, the study leaves open what happens when wheat faces both extra carbon dioxide and higher temperatures.

References

Geisslitz, S., et al. Impact of elevated carbon dioxide on winter wheat protein composition and baking quality. Food Chemistry.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician or healthcare provider with any questions regarding a medical condition or dietary restrictions.