Bacopa and botanical extracts studied for ADHD children

Families exploring complementary approaches for pediatric attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder are increasingly evaluating medicinal plants like Bacopa monnieri and maritime pine bark.

In Plain English: Mechanisms and Clinical Takeaways

Mechanisms of Action: Compounds in plants like Bacopa monnieri and maritime pine bark contain active substances investigated for their effects on cognitive functions and impulsivity.

Compounds in plants like Bacopa monnieri and maritime pine bark contain active substances investigated for their effects on cognitive functions and impulsivity. Individualized Formulation: Herbal products or customized galenical preparations must be selected and monitored by a qualified physician to account for patient-specific clinical profiles and existing drug regimens.

Investigating Traditional Botanicals and Clinical Trials

As reported by Corriere della Sera, the traditional Indian medicinal plant Bacopa monnieri contains active substances long studied for their effects on cognitive functions. Fabio Firenzuoli, head of the Research and Excellence Center in Phytotherapy at the Fanfani Institute in Florence, notes that while conclusive proof is still lacking, certain clinical trials have yielded promising results. A notable trial published in Phytotherapy Research in 2022 evaluated children aged 6 to 14, observing measurable improvements in cognitive performance and sleep patterns.

Beyond traditional plants, researchers are examining other botanical extracts. Pine bark extract, rich in proantocianidine, has demonstrated favorable signals regarding hyperactivity and impulsivity. Clinical observations indicate improvements in attention, concentration, and visuo-motor coordination among pediatric cohorts.

Evaluating Emerging Trials on Saffron, Rose Hip, and Ashwagandha

Recent literature highlights additional botanical candidates undergoing clinical scrutiny. Saffron (Crocus sativus) has generated encouraging data in small-scale clinical trials. According to clinical insights detailed in Corriere della Sera, preliminary findings suggest efficacy results similar to those of methylphenidate, though researchers stress the necessity of higher-quality studies to confirm results.

A notable addition to the therapeutic landscape involves rose hip: Golsorkhi and colleagues, on Phytotherapy Research in 2025, studied 90 children aged 5 to 14 over an eight-week intervention period. A rose hip syrup improved some symptom assessments compared to the placebo, offering an additional benefit to the therapy with methylphenidate that the children were taking.

Furthermore, a placebo-controlled trial in 2026 evaluated Withannia somnifera across 58 children and adolescents with mild ADHD, noting improvements in disattention, hyperactivity, executive functions, anxiety, and sleep. Meanwhile, traditional calming botanicals such as lemon balm, chamomile, passionflower, valerian, and the amino acid L-theanine are studied to address nocturnal restlessness, though experts caution that this does not equate to treating the disorder.

Botanical Agent Observed Clinical Focus Study Reference Bacopa monnieri Cognitive function, sleep metrics Phytotherapy Research (2022) Maritime Pine Bark Hyperactivity, impulsivity, attention Clinical observations Rose Hip Adjunctive symptom support Phytotherapy Research (2025) Withannia somnifera Disattention, hyperactivity, executive functions, anxiety, sleep Controlled trial (2026)

Micronutrient Supplementation and Clinical Guidance

In addition to botanical extracts, clinical protocols may consider omega-3 fatty acids, iron, zinc, and vitamins, especially in the presence of documented deficiencies. Concurrently, standalone therapies utilizing ginseng or ginkgo exhibit limited evidence if used alone, though they occasionally appear in complex preparations designed to improve attention and concentration.

Health resources such as the MSD Manuals provide medical information. An herbal product or a personalized galenical medicine must always be chosen with the doctor.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Consultation with a doctor is mandatory prior to initiating any complementary regimen.

References

Phytotherapy Research. Clinical evaluation of Bacopa monnieri in pediatric cohorts. 2022.

Phytotherapy Research. Golsorkhi et al. Rose hip syrup adjunctive trial in children with ADHD. 2025.

Corriere della Sera. Expert commentary by Fabio Firenzuoli, Fanfani Institute, Florence. October 2026.

MSD Manuals. Medical information resource.