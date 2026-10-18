HC Elbflorenz defeats Eulen Ludwigshafen 38:28

HC Elbflorenz reclaimed the summit of the Opel HBL standings on Friday evening, dispatching Eulen Ludwigshafen 38:28 in front of 1,804 spectators at the BallsportARENA, Opel HBL reported alongside coverage from tag24.de. The decisive turning point arrived late in the first half when the hosts converted a tight 13:13 deadlock into an 18:13 halftime lead.

Both sides opened the match with heavy defensive intensity. Ludwigshafen drew first blood through Alexander Falk, setting a physical tone that kept the visitors ahead on multiple occasions during the opening twenty-five minutes, according to Opel HBL. The early contest saw a setback for the visitors when backcourt player Friedrich Schmitt awkwardly twisted his ankle on a landing following a 6th-minute shot. Ludwigshafen coach Michael Haaß noted after the match that the injury “didn’t look good,” though a definitive medical diagnosis remained unavailable.

The Decisive Run Before the Break

The tactical equilibrium shattered in the 26th minute. Opel HBL and tag24.de both detailed a sudden offensive surge by the Dresden side, capitalising on opposition turnovers to orchestrate a rapid scoring sequence. Julius Meyer-Siebert, Marino Mallwitz, and Daniel Bláha all contributed to an unchecked run before halftime.

Tag24.de noted that HCE coach André Haber pointed to a blistering “10:1 run” spanning the halves that completely tilted the momentum. By the 36th minute, the advantage stretched to 23:14. Despite tactical adjustments by Ludwigshafen—including a seven-against-six formation and a subsequent 5:1 defensive scheme—the deficit proved insurmountable.

Bruno Eickhoff pointed out the core issue for the visitors post-match, explaining that while they executed well for the first twenty-five minutes, unforced technical errors invited Dresden to dictate a punishing pace. Ludwigshafen ultimately finished with seven more turnovers than their hosts.

Securing the Table Leadership

With the contest firmly in hand at 35:20, Dresden heavily rotated their squad, allowing Ludwigshafen to balance the closing minutes. Opel HBL reported Mallwitz’s assessment that while he welcomed the two points and the clear margin, the team missed opportunities to further improve their goal difference.

The victory, combined with favorable results elsewhere in the league where rivals Hagen and Potsdam dropped points, lifted Dresden back to the top of the Opel HBL table ahead of Leipzig on goal difference, according to tag24.de.

Looking ahead, Elbflorenz prepares for an away fixture against TuS Ferndorf on Friday, 23 October 2026. Mallwitz acknowledged the challenge of playing in Ferndorf, noting the uniquely intense atmosphere inside the hall. Meanwhile, Ludwigshafen continues its away stretch on Saturday, 24 October 2026, against VfL Lübeck-Schwartau.