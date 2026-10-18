Former Olympian Beth Dobbin Bedbound 22 Hours a Day With ME

Former British Olympian Beth Dobbin now spends more than 22 hours a day bedbound after receiving a diagnosis of myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), a chronic illness that has dramatically upended her daily existence. Five years after competing for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics, the 32-year-old leaves her bed almost exclusively to eat and use the bathroom, navigating a condition with no known cure.

The stark transformation from elite athlete to homebound patient highlights the severe toll of the disease. Dobbin, who announced her retirement from athletics earlier this year due to a serious and life-changing health issue, explained the profound isolation of her current reality in an interview with BBC Sport. “It’s life-decimating like I can’t even put into words,” she said. “I feel like I’ve lost everything. I have still got my family, but I’ve lost my independence, my health, the ability to work, the ability to exercise.”

From Tokyo Olympian to Bedbound Patient

Dobbin’s health struggles began during the winter of 2021–22, when she contracted back-to-back infections of Covid and glandular fever. She initially did not realize she was ill, discovering the infections only through retrospective testing. Although her running times dipped slightly and she required a bit more rest, she continued training. British Athletics doctors ran initial tests that yielded no definitive answers, leading her to believe the lingering glandular fever would eventually pass.

The Athlete: Beth Dobbin is a former elite sprinter for Great Britain and Scotland, reaching the 200m semi-finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.The Diagnosis: Following consecutive viral infections in 2021, she developed severe Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME), rendering her… — https://x.com/SportsLeoAfrica/status/2111070699896905962

That assumption was challenged during a condensed competition season that included the World Championships, the Commonwealth Games, and the European Championships. During the World Championships, she battled a painful throat and disrupted sleep. At the Commonwealth Games, she experienced dizziness while running and her body was more sore than normal. By the European Championships, her physical decline culminated on the starting blocks, where she lost all feeling in her legs and suffered a false start. She subsequently described that competitive stretch as her “year of hell.”

Following a six-week rest period, she attempted a three-week training comeback, but her body could not sustain the physical load. Her condition continued to deteriorate, eventually leaving her confined to her bed for more than 22 hours a day.

Understanding ME

According to the National Health Service (NHS), myalgic encephalomyelitis is a chronic disease that impacts multiple body systems, causing severe and persistent fatigue that does not improve with rest, alongside sleep problems, problems with thinking and memory, nausea, headaches, and pain. Dobbin experiences debilitating “crashes”—episodes triggered by everyday stimuli such as bright lights, loud noises, or brief conversations—that can last for 24, 48 hours, or in the worst cases, months on end.

The physical toll severely restricts her movement. Throughout 2026, she has left her house on just five occasions. Simple tasks like sitting up for extended periods drain her energy, prompting her to remain propped up in bed. While some refer to the condition as chronic fatigue syndrome, Dobbin rejects that nomenclature, noting that fatigue is merely one of her many symptoms and that the illness feels akin to her entire body shutting down.

Raising Awareness Despite the Personal Cost

Despite knowing that speaking publicly could trigger a severe health relapse, Dobbin remains committed to sharing her story to highlight the realities of the disease. “I’ve done little things like attend a blood test at the doctors and been in bed for months after. So doing this interview, chatting away for 30 minutes, that could have an impact on me in 2027,” she told BBC Sport. “But I felt like it was really important to do that to get the message out.”

Photo: britainpost.com

Reflecting on her outlook, Dobbin acknowledged the bleakness of her long-term prognosis while pointing to one positive development: the medical community has grown increasingly attentive to the condition.