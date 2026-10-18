How Baseball Stadiums Became the Ultimate “Country in the City

The impending demolition of Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul brings to the forefront the deep historical roots of baseball venues.

The Industrial Roots of the Urban Ballpark

The convergence of public parks and baseball diamonds traces back to the industrialization and urbanization of 19th-century America. As cities swelled with dense housing and manufacturing plants, citizens lost touch with green spaces and open air. The earliest architectural antidote to industrial congestion was paradoxically found in rural-style cemeteries, such as Boston’s Mount Auburn Cemetery in 1831 and Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery in 1838. These sprawling burial grounds served as early pleasure grounds where urban residents could walk among trees, ponds, and rolling hills to escape the noise and pollution of the factory town.

While cemeteries offered a space for quiet contemplation, public parks brought pastoral landscapes directly into the urban core. Frederick Law Olmsted designed Manhattan’s Central Park in the 1850s to manufacture a sense of untouched nature within a rapidly developing metropolis. Architectural critic Paul Goldberger, in his 2019 text Ballpark: Baseball in the American City, frames the simultaneous rise of rural cemeteries, urban parks, and baseball stadiums as interconnected responses to the psychological pressures of modern industrial life.

Participatory Green Spaces Versus Contemplative Parks

Unlike public parks designed for quiet observation, baseball stadiums engineered a radically different form of public engagement. As Hankyoreh details, parks sought to soothe urban chaos by hiding the city behind carefully curated artificial nature. Baseball stadiums did the exact opposite by plunging participants into the middle of the urban energy. Fans inside a ballpark do not merely observe a landscape from a distance; they shout, consume, cheer, and participate directly in a shared civic ritual.

Furthermore, ballparks never attempted to erase the surrounding urban environment. Outfield walls routinely framed high-rise buildings, factory smokestacks, and passing railway lines. Venues squeezed into the leftover parcels of expanding cities, forcing architects to negotiate directly with pre-existing urban grids, streets, and industrial warehouses. Baltimore’s Oriole Park at Camden Yards successfully integrated an old railway warehouse directly into its structure.

Venue Name Location Notable Architectural Feature Urban Integration Strategy Fenway Park Boston, USA Green Monster (11-meter wall) Shortened left field adapted to tight urban property lines Wrigley Field Chicago, USA Ivy-covered outfield wall Embedded directly into a residential neighborhood grid Camden Yards Baltimore, USA B&O Warehouse integration Preserved historic railway architecture as a backdrop Jamsil Baseball Stadium Seoul, South Korea Expansive grandstand and open skyline Reflects decades of Seoul’s evolving daily urban landscape

The Duality of the Diamond and the Outfield

This ongoing negotiation between the city and nature is physically inscribed into the geometry of the field itself. The infield diamond maintains strict, unchanging dimensions across professional baseball, featuring precise distances and angles between home plate and the bases. This rigid adherence to geometric standards represents the city, or the orderly city.

Conversely, the outfield sprawling between the foul lines remains entirely flexible. Architectural constraints dictated by city blocks, streets, and property lines generated asymmetrical outfields and idiosyncratic dimensions across historic ballparks. Boston’s famous 11-meter-high Green Monster at Fenway Park exists precisely because designers had to compress the left-field boundary against a rigid city block. As Bae Jeong-han highlights in the Hankyoreh analysis, these structural quirks were never mere design flourishes, but the direct physical result of negotiations between the stadium and the surrounding urban grid.

As Jamsil Baseball Stadium prepares for demolition, the venue leaves behind more than a sporting record. It exits as a physical archive of Seoul’s metropolitan history, intertwining the memory of the city’s daily life with the timeless expanse of the green diamond.