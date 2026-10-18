Nepal to Amend Laws to Issue Death Certificates for 54 Missing Malaysians

The Nepalese government is preparing legal amendments to expedite death certificates for 54 Malaysians still uncontactable following severe floods and landslides in August, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan announced in Melaka on October 18. The diplomatic push comes as families await official documentation to navigate banking and insurance affairs.

Parliamentary Amendments and Special Arrangements

Current Nepalese legislation mandates a three-year waiting period before authorities can issue death certificates for individuals missing after natural disasters. To bypass this delay, the Nepalese administration is pursuing legislative changes to be tabled in Parliament, according to statements made by Mohamad after the 10th National General Conference of the National Solidarity Association.

“The Nepalese government is pursuing the legal amendments and will table them to Parliament,” Mohamad told reporters. “Failing that, it will make special arrangements to ensure death certificates can be issued without delay for the 54 Malaysians who remain unreachable.”

Nepalese Embassy representatives formally briefed the Malaysian foreign minister during a visit to his office the preceding week. The requested documents are crucial for families managing the estates, bank accounts, and insurance policies of the missing citizens.

Disaster Timeline and Regional Context

The missing persons cases stem from a series of flash floods and landslides that struck Nepal on August 26. Heavy rainfall battered the Rasuwa district and the Nepal-Tibet border area, destroying local infrastructure and cutting off communication lines to severely hamper search-and-rescue efforts.

The Foreign Ministry previously confirmed that one Malaysian who lost contact during the disaster returned home safely on October 2, leaving the current total of unaccounted-for nationals at 54.

Date Event Details August 26 Disaster Strikes Nepal Flash floods and landslides hit Rasuwa district and the Nepal-Tibet border. October 2 Return of Survivor One Malaysian unreachable after the disaster returns home safely. October 18 Legal Action Announced Malaysia reports Nepal seeks law changes to issue death certificates for 54 missing nationals.

Bordering Regional Crises Monitored by Wisma Putra

Alongside consular developments in Kathmandu, the Foreign Ministry is monitoring concurrent regional crises affecting Malaysian citizens abroad. Discussions remain underway regarding potential Malaysian assistance for transboundary forest fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Mohamad stated that the National Disaster Management Agency and the National Security Council are reviewing possible aid packages before submitting a formal proposal to the Cabinet. Extinguishing efforts remain severely constrained by thick haze and remote terrain.

“Visibility is below 50 metres and the Air Pollutant Index in Kalimantan has reached 1,000,” Mohamad said, emphasizing that Malaysia will perform strict risk assessments before deploying personnel or air support to ensure pilot safety.

Separately, the ministry issued travel advisories for parts of Europe. While formal travel restrictions remain absent for Italy and France, officials urged Malaysian travellers to avoid ongoing demonstrations and areas frequented by rioters, adhering strictly to local safety guidelines.