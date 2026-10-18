Surgery Success for Chelsea Goalkeeper Emi Martinez After Head Injury

Chelsea goalkeeper Emi Martinez expects to return within a few weeks after undergoing surgery following a clash of heads during a 2-0 Premier League victory at Everton, according to Al Jazeera.

The 34-year-old Argentinian international was stretchered off the pitch and taken to hospital following a severe clash of heads with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. The incident occurred as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall whipped a free kick into the box, prompting more than eight minutes of medical attention from paramedics before the goalkeeper was strapped to a stretcher and moved to a waiting ambulance.

Hospital Recovery and Clean Sheet Milestone

Writing on social media early on Sunday from his hospital bed in a gown, Martinez shared an update with supporters. Al Jazeera reported his message: “Thanks to everyone for the messages. The operation went well. The most important thing is that we won and kept a clean sheet.”

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Before his forced exit, Martinez helped secure Chelsea’s first Premier League clean sheet in nine months. Speaking immediately after the match, Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso stated that Martinez had been transported to the hospital for precautionary tests, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

Squad Shuffling Ahead of Dense Fixture List

Martinez’s injury forced Alonso to hand 21-year-old Belgian youth international Mike Penders his Premier League debut. Penders stepped in between the posts to help preserve the shutout and will likely anchor the Chelsea goal until Martinez receives medical clearance to return to training.

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the league next Saturday, travel to Anfield for a League Cup fourth-round game against Liverpool on October 28, and return home for a Premier League match against Manchester United three days later.