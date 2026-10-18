Jofra Archer Signs One-Year Contract Extension With Sussex

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has signed a one-year contract extension with Sussex, keeping him at Hove for the 2027 season and marking 12 seasons with the county. The 31-year-old seamer, who debuted in 2016, will remain available for Sussex when international commitments allow, following his recent recovery from injuries.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The one-year extension provides stability for Sussex’s bowling attack as incoming head coach Matt Walker shapes his squad.

Twelve Seasons at Hove and a Return to Red-Ball Cricket

Archer has extended his stay through the 2027 season. The 31-year-old made his debut for Sussex in 2016 and has taken 223 first-class wickets at an average of 25.17. Meanwhile, SussexWorld noted that he has made 46 first-class appearances for the club, taking over 190 wickets.

Sussex Cricket are delighted to announce that Jofra Archer has signed a further one-year contract extension with the club. ✍️📝 Full story: https://t.co/hDvtMCDLBo pic.twitter.com/2K5zRa3Nv2 — https://x.com/SussexCCC/status/2111109917868212477

The new agreement follows a demanding period of rehabilitation. Having dealt with numerous injuries, Archer spent four years away from red-ball cricket prior to his June 2025 comeback for Sussex. That comeback led to his international red-ball recall, as he played his first Test since 2021 when named in the England team to face India in July 2025.

International Workload and Domestic Availability

The contract extension sits alongside his broader international commitments. The news follows the recent announcement of Archer being awarded a fresh two-year ECB Central Contract. That central deal rewards another strong summer with the ball for England, during which he featured across all three formats.

Subsequent to his comeback against India, Archer headed to Australia for the 2025-26 Ashes tour, where he claimed nine wickets before sustaining a side-strain during the third Test in Adelaide. He subsequently recovered to claim 23 wickets in five Test matches against New Zealand and Pakistan during the summer.

Photo: sussexexpress.co.uk

Metric / Detail BBC Sport Record SussexWorld Record Debut Year 2016 2016 First-Class Wickets 223 (at 25.17) Over 190 First-Class Appearances Not specified 46 Contract Extension 2027 season One-year extension

I have always felt at home at Sussex since making my first-class debut in 2016, and it was an easy decision to stay here for a further year, Archer told the club website.

Incoming Sussex head coach Matt Walker emphasized the value of retaining the fast bowler. He is a world-class fast bowler who brings something truly special to our club. Retaining a player of his calibre is hugely important to us as we look to build a successful team across all formats, Walker stated.

Archer will be available for selection next summer whenever his international commitments allow. He now maintains an extremely strong connection with the club as management continues supporting his career.