New Music Friday: BTS, Shakira, Miley Cyrus & New Releases by Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan and Tate McRae

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan have joined forces on a reworked version of “expectations,” alongside new pop releases that also feature Tate McRae’s single “Housewife.”

The Bottom Line

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan collaborated on a buoyant, 1980s-inspired synth-pop remix of “expectations,” complete with a game-show-themed music video hosted by David Byrne.

Tate McRae released her single “Housewife” ahead of her fourth album, accompanied by a visual shot in the South of France that satirizes traditional domestic expectations.

The busy release calendar also brings fresh music from U2, Ciara, KATSEYE, and Mariah Carey’s 4K restoration of her “Loverboy Remix” video.

The 1980s Synth-Pop Transformation of Expectations

Released on October 15, the reworked track transforms Rodrigo’s original song from you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love into a dance-punk-driven anthem featuring groovy synthesizers and handclaps, as inmusicblog.com reports. Produced by Dan Nigro and Mike Wise, the collaboration gives Roan her first official featured appearance on a Rodrigo track. The accompanying music video, directed by Bardia Zeinali, places both artists inside a retro television game show titled The Big Expectations Show, featuring David Byrne as host Johnny Johnson.

Satire and Autonomy in Tate McRae’s Housewife

Tate McRae takes a sharply contrasting approach with her new lead single, “Housewife,” which heralds her forthcoming fourth album. Described by the artist during an appearance on The Tonight Show as being about a woman who cannot be contained, the track pushes back against the pressures of the music industry while imagining a future defined by financial independence. Directed by Pierre-Ange Carlotti, the accompanying video finds McRae in a red bikini pushing a stroller filled with cash through lavish surroundings in the South of France.

Global Tours, Residency Milestones, and Major Live Dates

Beyond the streaming charts, live music milestones continue to dominate the cultural landscape this week. etonline.com reported that Shakira wrapped up her European residency earlier this week, welcoming more than 700,000 fans across 13 shows to generate an economic impact exceeding $200 million. Meanwhile, BTS kicked off the first of three shows at their BTS ARIRANG World Tour stop in Chile, where fans celebrated Jimin’s birthday ahead of shows on October 16 and 17. In Los Angeles, Miley Cyrus takes the stage for a sold-out, two-night engagement at the Hollywood Bowl on October 16 and 18, following a $1 million gift from the Miley Cyrus Foundation to the Downtown Women’s Center HOME Campaign.

Artist / Release Project / Format Key Collaborator / Director Olivia Rodrigo & Chappell Roan “expectations” (Remix) Dan Nigro, Mike Wise / Bardia Zeinali Tate McRae “Housewife” (Single) Pierre-Ange Carlotti Shakira European Residency Finale Dua Lipa, Maluma, Alejandro Sanz Mariah Carey “Loverboy Remix” (4K Video) David LaChappelle

Catalog Restorations and Expanded Streaming Offerings

The streaming landscape also sees significant archival releases this weekend. Mariah Carey’s “Loverboy Remix” music video returned in true 4K as part of the 25th-anniversary celebration of Glitter. Reconstructed from original 35 mm film elements, the David LaChappelle-directed visual features Da Brat, Ludacris, Shawnna, and Twenty II, marking its first availability in digital format and on streaming platforms since its original release. Alongside these catalog updates, New Music Friday brings fresh tracks from U2 (“The Greatest Show On Earth”), and Ciara. Joel Corry (“Yes (Dance)”), KATSEYE (“Unloveu”), and The Pretty Reckless.