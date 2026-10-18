Conor Kennedy and Giulia Be Marry in Rio de Janeiro Wedding Celebration

Conor Kennedy, a son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of Health & Human Services in the Trump administration, and Brazilian pop star Giulia Bourguignon Marinho celebrated a three-day wedding in Rio de Janeiro starting October 8, featuring a blessing at Christ the Redeemer and a ceremony at the historic Igreja Nossa Senhora do Carmo da Antiga Sé.

The Wedding Timeline and Locations in Rio

The festivities began with an initial welcome gathering in the hills of Alto da Boa Vista, followed by beach volleyball on Ipanema.

The wedding events included a blessing at the Christ the Redeemer statue on Corcovado Mountain and a ceremony at the downtown Antiga Sé church.

The couple hosted their reception at the Instituto Brando Barbosa mansion in the Jardim Botânico neighborhood.

Celebrations Across Historic and Scenic Landmarks

The three-day itinerary placed the wedding party across several notable Rio de Janeiro landmarks. Following the welcome party in Alto da Boa Vista, guests gathered for beach volleyball on Ipanema before heading up Corcovado Mountain for a blessing at the Christ the Redeemer statue inside Tijuca National Park.

Conor and Giulia's wedding in Rio. Group photo from left : Bobby, Vanni, Bobcat, Kick, Amaryllis, Cheryl, Conor, Giulia, Me, Finn, Cat, Aidan, Kyra pic.twitter.com/kaFjvXJdI5 — https://x.com/robertkennedyjr/status/2109784828766040326

The formal church ceremony took place at the Igreja Nossa Senhora do Carmo da Antiga Sé in Rio’s historic center. The structure dates back to 1808, serving historically as the royal chapel and cathedral following the arrival of the Portuguese royal court. The reception followed at the Instituto Brando Barbosa, a historic mansion located near the Rio de Janeiro Botanical Garden.

Family Presence and Previous Nuptials

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared family photographs from the weekend on social media, showing wedding attendees beneath Christ the Redeemer, his wife Cheryl Hines dancing with samba performers, and the newlyweds checking their phones for updates on the Seminoles-Cardinals game. The bride wore a Calvin Klein slip dress for the wedding blessing that evoked the style of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy.

Marinho, known professionally as Giulia Be, told Vogue that she and Kennedy had previously completed a private civil ceremony in Los Angeles in March. Explaining the choice of location for the larger celebration, Marinho told the outlet, “We wanted to celebrate not just the wedding, but also Rio de Janeiro, the city we love.” She added that being able to overlook the city with family was an unforgettable moment.

Event Date Location Activity October 8 Alto da Boa Vista Welcome Party Early October Ipanema & Corcovado Mountain Beach Volleyball and Christ the Redeemer Blessing Early October Igreja Nossa Senhora do Carmo da Antiga Sé Wedding Ceremony Early October Instituto Brando Barbosa Reception

Reflecting on bringing the families together in her home country, Marinho remarked to Globo earlier this year, “My love, I love you, but I’m not getting married in Massachusetts.” Responding to family posts on Instagram after the weekend concluded, the bride wrote, “It made me so happy seeing all of you enjoying my hometown.”